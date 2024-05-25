Taylor Heinicke holds camp in Norfolk, discusses NFL future

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke was back in Hampton Roads Saturday hosting his 10th annual football camp.

Several hundred kids were on hand, receiving tips from Heinicke and some of his friends.

Heinicke’s old quarterback coach at Old Dominion, Ron Whitcomb, who is now the tight ends coach at the University of Buffalo, helped lead things as he directed groups of kids while screaming instructions through a megaphone.

Whitcomb and Heinicke have remained close since their ODU days and he said he looks forward to the Norfolk camp every year.

“This is a special weekend for us,” Whitcomb said. “I always block it off.”

Heinicke was a local legend during his playing days at ODU and was one of the most popular Monarch athletes of all-time. Foreman Field, the Monarchs old stadium, was sold out for every one of his home games.

“I feel like Norfolk and the Virginia Beach area is my home away from home, I call it my second home,” Heinicke said. “I just want to give back, I have so many memories here and I wouldn’t be [where I am] without ODU, so anything I can do to give back, I’m willing to do that, and this a fun and easy way to do that.”

Prior to last season, Heinicke signed a two-year with the Atlanta Falcons. He started four games, but in the off-season, the Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith.

He was replaced by Raheem Morris. The Falcons then signed Kirk Cousins to a big free agent contract but in a surprise to many, they also selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the the 8th pick in the draft.

“It’s been difficult, but at the same time I’ve had some good talks with some coaches and some front office guys, [and] I feel very comfortable with where I’m at,” Heinicke said. “I think it was a surprise to a lot of people about our first-round draft pick, but at the same time, you just kind of deal with it.”

Heinicke has been in similar situations in the past, especially during his stint in Washington, so he says he knows how to handle the situation.

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” Heinicke said. “You can only control what you can control, just try and be the best teammate you can be and whatever happens, happens.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.