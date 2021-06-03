Taylor Heinicke on gaining weight, altering playing style after new contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Cadeaux
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taylor Heinicke on gaining weight, altering playing style originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In his whirlwind of a professional football career, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has just two NFL starts to his name. In both of them, he's been forced to either leave the game or miss snaps due to injury. 

Yet, after his heroic performance in January where he nearly led the Washington Football Team to a playoff upset over the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke earned a two-year deal with Washington -- the most secure contract of his career.

Although Heinicke has a new sense of job security, the quarterback is continuing to approach the game as if he's fighting for his football life. That started this offseason when Heinicke trained with Joel Seedman, gaining 15 pounds of what he called "good weight" in order to increase his strength.

"I feel like I did a pretty good job this offseason," Heinicke said via Zoom on Wednesday. "I gained about 15 pounds of good weight, eating super healthy and hitting the gym a lot. I just felt like every time I go out on that field for some reason something happens. So that was the biggest point of concern this offseason and I felt like I kind of checked that box off."

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds., Heinicke will always be undersized for his position. That doesn't mean he can't be successful, though. There have been plenty of signal-callers smaller than him who have excelled at the NFL level.

As Heinicke demonstrated in that NFC Wild Card game against Tampa Bay, his athleticism is also a major part of his game. While the quarterback understood that adding weight this offseason was a necessity, he also made sure to follow a strict plan that wouldn't sacrifice his speed or agility in the process in order to add muscle.

"I feel like I move just fine, the same way. Again, it wasn't just like I was lifting heavy weight and not running as well," Heinicke said. "I was doing a lot of agility stuff, a lot of footwork stuff, so I didn't want to lose that aspect of my game because I know it is a big part of it. I wanted to be smart, put on good weight but also have the speed and agility and stuff like that still there. I think my trainers back home did a pretty good job."

When Heinicke returned to Ashburn for OTAs, his coaches -- including offensive coordinator Scott Turner -- noticed the changes he had made.

"I had this conversation with him at the end of the season, the one thing I told him was he needed to put on weight in his upper body just to protect himself, just to protect his body from taking hits," Turner said. "He definitely did that. You can see the dedication. He's bigger."

Not only did Heinicke's workout regimen change this offseason, but he also altered his diet, too. He would start his day with a protein shake and a nice walk, then would come back and have either oatmeal or another protein shake, too.

For dinner, the quarterback said he got into grilling this offseason and would cook mainly steak, chicken, burgers or veggies -- foods that have a lot of protein and good carbohydrates.

As for why he went so hard this offseason, despite having a new contract? His answer was simple.

"I was on the other side – I wasn't playing ball for a year and I thought I was done," Heinicke said. "Once I got that contract and everything I kind of dove in cannonball style and wanted to make this year good."

During his outing against the Buccaneers, Heinicke won over Washington fans by putting his body on the line. No play demonstrated this more than on a third-and-5 with Washington trailing by eight late in the third quarter when Heinicke evaded a sack before sprinting down the left sideline and dove four yards toward the pylon for a touchdown.

When Heinicke does take the field next for Washington, he plans to play with the same fire and passion, but also a tad more conservative in order to preserve his body and health a bit more.

"We were playing Tampa Bay in the playoffs and I didn't know if I was ever going to play again," Heinicke said. "If that is regular season this year in the fourth quarter I am running out at the two yard line and we have four downs to score a touchdown. I think that is kind of the change I am going to make this year."

Turner, though, was all for Heinicke going all out in that instance.

"I know Taylor," Turner said Thursday, smiling. "If he's in that situation, he's diving for the pylon again. There's no question about that. That was a playoff game, we needed to have it."

As it stands now, per head coach Ron Rivera, Heinicke will have the chance to compete for Washington's starting QB job. But, barring something unexpected, it appears that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's Week 1 starter.

Regardless, Heinicke is in the best position of his NFL career so far and enjoying the process each day.

"I wake up every day and I am stoked to go to work and play some football. You're getting paid handsomely to go play a sport," Heinicke said. "You can't beat that. I wake up every morning, it is a good day, go play some football and have some fun with it. We have a great squad here, great coach and it is a great environment. I think all of the guys feel the same way."

Recommended Stories

  • 'He's been all business': Jamin Davis is reminding Jack Del Rio of Chase Young

    Washington's most recent first-rounder is reminding Jack Del Rio of the club's second-most recent first-rounder.

  • Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton has “a different grasp of the offense” this year

    The Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th pick in this year’s draft, which means he’ll take over as New England’s starting quarterback at some point in the near future. But until he does, Cam Newton remains the Patriots’ QB1. And after spending a season with the team, there’s reason to think Newton should perform [more]

  • Draymond Green says Wizards must figure out future with Russell Westbrook

    The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.

  • CG: MIN@BAL - 6/1/21

    Maikel Franco and Pedro Severino belted homers to back Bruce Zimmerman's seven-strikeout start in the Orioles' 7-4 win over the Twins

  • Joe Tryon “real close” to practicing with Buccaneers

    Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon has yet to practice with the team this offseason, but that is expected to change soon. Tryon had a surgical procedure on his knee in April, which didn’t stop the Buccaneers from drafting the edge rusher but has kept him from participating in on-field work with his new team. While [more]

  • Lucy Li, who qualified for the USWO at 11, is now an 18-year-old pro and wants more than ice cream

    Lucy Li is the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. She's back and she wants to contend near her home.

  • Dan Campbell: Jared Goff has been making some “wow” throws

    The Lions have a new starting quarterback for the first time in over a decade in Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell has been impressed with him so far. During his Wednesday press conference, Campbell praised Goff for the way he’s made consistent great throws throughout the offseason program. “He made about five throws [yesterday] [more]

  • Draymond Green's Nets praise doesn't diminish Warriors' dynasty

    Draymond Green, in his role as a TNT analyst, showered Brooklyn's offense with lavish praise, which is deserved and in no way shades the best of the Warriors.

  • 3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ Friendly

    Parents and adult caregivers are the greatest advocates to help children feel supported and included in their education. Here are ways you can work with your school's administration to bring representation into the classroom.

  • How the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid is showing the way to more sustainable mobility

    It is no secret that many are now looking at a sustainable lifestyle as the effects of global warming become more evident. In the Philippines alone, 75 percent of Filipinos are actively seeking alternative solutions to help save the environment, according to a study conducted by Kantar. And luckily, the country’s automotive industry now has offerings to provide a way to being gentle with the environment. For starters, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has brought locally the Toyota Corolla Altis Hy

  • Bruce Arians: Mentally, Kyle Trask isn’t far behind Andrew Luck

    In 2012, Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator of the Colts and ended up spending most of the season as the interim head coach, and rookie quarterback Andrew Luck led that team to the playoffs. Now Arians is coaching the Buccaneers, and he has a rookie quarterback who reminds him of Luck. Arians said today [more]

  • Giants sign Kadarius Toney

    The Giants have their entire 2021 draft class under contract. First-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the only unsigned player from the class when Thursday began, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he has agreed to his rookie deal. It’s a four-year pact with a team option for a fifth season. The Giants drafted [more]

  • Packers sign Eric Stokes

    The Packers have this year’s first-round pick under contract. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced that cornerback Eric Stokes has signed his rookie deal with the team on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Stokes played 31 games at Georgia over the past three seasons. He was credited [more]

  • LOOK: Former Michigan LB makes impressive one-handed INT in NFL OTAs

    The Washington Football Team LB, formerly of Michigan football fame, is making sure he sees the field in 2021 with an impressive play.

  • One Question: West Non-Playoff Teams

    There are some important questions for the West's non-playoff teams to answer this offseason, and Raphielle Johnson takes a look at them here. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Everyone’s Getting the ‘Modern Rachel Haircut’ Right Now

    And you should too.

  • DeVante Parker: Jaylen Waddle is a quick learner

    Jaylen Waddle has been making a good impression on his new teammates. The Dolphins made Waddle the second wide receiver off the board in the 2021 draft at No. 6 overall, one selection after the Bengals chose Ja'Marr Chase. The move also reunited Waddle with his former Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Speaking with the media [more]

  • Miami Beach to Eastern Airlines to Helio: South Florida links to the Indianapolis 500

    What, you’re surprised that a Brazilian native-Fort Lauderdale resident that had 135,000 (or 200,000) fans around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway high four-ing Sunday as the most popular Indianapolis 500 winner since, well, a Brazilian native who was living in Miami (and now lives Indianapolis?).

  • One iconic picture from each year of Queen Elizabeth's record 69-year reign

    Britain's monarch was officially crowned in 1953; however she technically became Queen a year earlier, after the death of her father King George.

  • Canadiens' Game 1 win tempered by late hit on Jake Evans

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early goals and Montreal beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series, a victory tempered by a scary late-game hit on Canadiens center Jake Evans. Playing on his 25th birthday, Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left after being crushed in the head and shoulder area by Jets center Mark Scheifele an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal.