Taylor Heinicke’s first start starting well

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It’s hard for the Panthers to find much reason for optimism today, with their former MVP quarterback shut down for the season with a bad shoulder, and no playoffs in their future.

And it didn’t look much better when replacement Taylor Heinicke bobbled his first NFL snap as a starter.

But then something funny happened — Heinicke started doing some good things against the Falcons.

Heinicke led the Panthers to a 7-0 lead on their first possession, by leading a 73-yard drive which had some promising elements.

As it has been all year, it was very Christian McCaffrey-heavy (touching it on eight of the 14 plays), but Heinicke made a few plays, including his touchdown pass on the move to Devin Funchess, and an 11-yard run that was competent if not quite Newton-esque.

He’s auditioning for a role as next year’s backup, a job that has more than its share of weight because of the uncertainty about Newton’s health.

