Taylor Heinicke will do "everything he can" to play through ankle injury this week

When the Falcons put Taylor Heinicke back into the starting lineup, the plan was for him to be at quarterback for the rest of the season but an ankle injury might force the team to zag in Week 18.

Heinicke was limited in practice for a couple of days last week before returning for a full practice on Friday. He started against the Bears, but got pulled late in the 37-17 loss in favor of Desmond Ridder and head coach Arthur Smith said after the game that the left ankle issue was the reason for the move.

On Monday, Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the team's website, that Heinicke will do "everything he can" to play against the Saints. The winner of that game will win the NFC South in the event the Panthers beat the Buccaneers.

Smith said the team will also get Ridder, who opened the season as the starter before being benched twice, ready to play this week.