Taylor Heinicke cleared to return from COVID-19

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is back.

Heinicke has been cleared to return from COVID-19. That means Heinicke will be good to go on Sunday night when Washington plays at Dallas.

We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:

—QB Taylor Heinicke

—LB David Mayo

—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021

Heinicke was part of a COVID-19 outbreak so severe in Washington’s locker room that the NFL moved their scheduled Sunday game to Tuesday. With backup quarterback Kyle Allen also out with COVID-19, Washington had to turn to Garrett Gilbert to start against the Eagles.

Washington lost that game, and at 6-8 is now a long shot to make the playoffs. But the Football Team will hope that with Heinicke back, it can win out and squeeze into the playoffs at 9-8.

