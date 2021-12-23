Taylor Heinicke cleared to return from COVID-19
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is back.
Heinicke has been cleared to return from COVID-19. That means Heinicke will be good to go on Sunday night when Washington plays at Dallas.
We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:
—QB Taylor Heinicke
—LB David Mayo
—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
Heinicke was part of a COVID-19 outbreak so severe in Washington’s locker room that the NFL moved their scheduled Sunday game to Tuesday. With backup quarterback Kyle Allen also out with COVID-19, Washington had to turn to Garrett Gilbert to start against the Eagles.
Washington lost that game, and at 6-8 is now a long shot to make the playoffs. But the Football Team will hope that with Heinicke back, it can win out and squeeze into the playoffs at 9-8.
