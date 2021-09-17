Taylor Heinicke was only Washington’s starting quarterback on Thursday Night Football because Ryan Fitzpatrick is injured, but after Washington beat the Giants, Heinicke said he thinks he has earned the starting job for good.

Michael Irvin asked Heinicke on NFL Network after the game, “Do you believe, with the job that you’ve done here, that you have earned the right to start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team the rest of the year?”

“I do, and I have confidence that I can do it,” Heinicke answered. “So if those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters, and I believe they do.”

Heinicke has only started two regular-season games and one postseason game in his NFL career, but he said he has years of experience of planning to start.

“Even as a backup, I prepared every week like I was the starter,” Heinicke said.

For now, Fitzpatrick’s hip injury means Washington coach Ron Rivera doesn’t have to pick between his two quarterbacks. But Heinicke believes Rivera should pick him.

Taylor Heinicke believes he has earned the right to start the rest of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk