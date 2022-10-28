The Taylor Heinicke to Antonio Gibson touchdown ball is headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio.

When Taylor Heinicke laced what ultimately became the game-winning touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, he accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:

Here’s that play that gave the Commanders in the lead in the 3rd quarter, before they took down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers:

This touchdown was the 3,000th touchdown in Washington franchise history ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/y1mRYeG9xa — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 25, 2022

It’s not the first time this season that a bit of Commanders memorabilia has been sent to the Pro Football HOF, though. Daron Payne’s jersey from a Week 1 victory over Jacksonville was sent to Canton as well back in September. Since it was the first-ever game under the ‘Commanders’ moniker, the folks at the Hall deemed it appropriate to immortalize.

From their first game as the @Commanders in Week 1, the uniform worn by @94yne. pic.twitter.com/18yo8VuKVU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 21, 2022

The Commanders’ next test comes on the road at Indianapolis in Week 8. Heinicke, who again will step in for the injured Carson Wentz at quarterback, has a chance to throw the 3,001st touchdown in Washington history.