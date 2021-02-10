Taylor Heinicke agrees to two-year deal with Washington

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was a good bet to return to the Washington Football Team as a restricted free agent this offseason, but now he’s a sure bet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Heinicke has agreed to a two-year deal with the team. The deal is worth $8.75 million and also includes incentives tied to how many starts he makes during the life of the pact.

Heinicke signed with Washington’s practice squad in December and replaced Dwayne Haskins as the Football Team’s quarterback during a Week 16 loss to the Panthers. Alex Smith returned for Week 17, but was not healthy enough to play against the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Heinicke was 26-of-44 for 306 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while also rushing for a touchdown in the 31-23 loss.

Washington has made it clear that they are considering all possibilities for their starting quarterback job in 2021. Future moves may change the picture, but Wednesday’s news suggests Heinicke’s got a chance of being in that competition.

