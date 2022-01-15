Taylor Hall's OT goal gives Boston Bruins victory against Nashville Predators

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm was the latest added to the COVID list for the Nashville Predators.

Ekholm joined forward Filip Forsberg, who missed his fifth straight game, on the list before Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins.

Taylor Hall's goal proved to be the difference in Nashville's second consecutive loss.

Former Predator Craig Smith struck first for the Bruins, scoring 3 minutes, 20 seconds into the first period. Mike Reilly pushed the lead to two with 12:22 left in the first.

Colton Sissons sliced the deficit in half with 5:30 remaining in the first. Luke Kunin evened the score 2-2 with 12:28 let in the second.

Brad Marchand's power-play goal early in the third gave the Bruins a brief lead, his fifth consecutive multi-point game and his 20th goal of the season, marking the ninth straight season he's reached that mark.

Roman Josi's 13th goal of the season tied it 3-3 soon after.

The Bruins had won seven of their previous eight. The Predators had won five of their last six.

The Predators are 24-12-2, while the Bruins are 21-11-2.

The Predators' next game is Monday at St. Louis.

