Is Taylor Hall shuffling out of Buffalo

The COVID-19 outbreak in Vancouver is wreaking havoc on the NHL schedule. The problems in the United States with teams having players who tested positive were early in the season, allowing the schedule makers to make changes without a lot of damage to the season but the Canucks will need to make up a bunch of games with less than a month to go when and if they are able to return.

It makes for a lot of changes in the upcoming Week Ahead!

WEEK OF APRIL 12-18

4 Games – Anaheim, Boston, Buffalo, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, San Jose, Toronto, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

3 Games – Arizona, Calgary, Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Florida, Nashville, New York Islanders, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Vancouver

Boston Minnesota and Montreal play four games at home.

Vegas plays four games on the road.

Calgary, Chicago, Florida, the New York Islanders and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

Carolina, Colorado and Dallas play three games at home.

Any crossed off games have been postponed due to the coronavirus and are expected to be replayed at a later date.

INJURIES

Blake Wheeler is out of action indefinitely with a possible concussion. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

ANAHEIM

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ San Jose, vs. Vegas, vs. Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Ducks, in a surprising move, sent rookie Trevor Zegras to the minors to get him more acquainted with playing center. Zegras played on the wing for the Ducks in his 17 NHL games this season as they attempted to ease him into the NHL, and they were so pleased by his progress that they want him back in the league as a centerman. Zegras had a goal and seven points in 17 games with Anaheim...The Ducks play four games this week but they are spread out and they do not play three games in four nights...Look for John Gibson to play three times with Ryan Miller playing once...Anaheim may be looking to trade some veterans with Rickard Rakell’s name front and center. Rakell has been out since March 28 with an upper-body injury and teams will want to see him in the lineup and healthy before thinking about trading for him.

ARIZONA

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Minnesota, vs. St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Coyotes have pulled three points ahead of St. Louis in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West...Michael Bunting had a huge game Monday, his fourth game with the Coyotes this season and has four goals and five points in five games this season...Both Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are still out of action, leaving the net to Adin Hill...Hill saw his three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday and is 7-5-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage...Jakob Chychrun has been on a tear of late with three goals and seven points in his last three games...He has set a career-high in points with 29 in 40 games and tied his career-high in goals with 12, set last season in 23 more games.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, vs. New York Islanders, vs. New York Islanders, vs. Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Washington (Sunday)

Notes

The Bruins play four games this week including three games in four nights...Tuukka Rask is still sidelined with an upper-body injury and the Bruins are hoping that he will be back this week...Jaroslav Halak is currently on the COVID-19 protocol list so the netminding will be split by Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman if the top two guys are unable to go...Swayman has been terrific in his two starts, winning both and giving up four goals on 75 shots...Brad Marchand has been on fire of late with seven goals and six assists in his last six games...He has 47 points in 35 games and is one of the NHL’s top fantasy forwards...Matt Grzelcyk has been the Bruins top offensive weapon from the blueline of late, more so now with Charlie McAvoy day-to-day.

BUFFALO

Games this week

@ Boston, @ Washington, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Sabres play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Linus Ullmark should play three times with Dustin Tokarski getting in one contest...Ullmark saw his three game winning streak come to an end on Thursday but the Sabres are competitive with the Swedish netminder between the pipes...Look for Taylor Hall to be dealt by Monday as he has been a healthy scratch the last two games...Rasmus Dahlin has been way more effective with interim coach Don Granato than he was under Ralph Krueger as Granato has given him the green light to take more risks, especially offensively...The Sabres signed Linus Weissback to a two-year/entry-level contract that will begin next season.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Toronto, @ Montreal, @ Montreal

Tired: @ Montreal (Wednesday)

Rested: @ Toronto (Tuesday)

Notes

The Flames play three games in four nights so expect to see Jacob Markstrom twice and David Rittich once...Calgary is just about done in the North as they have lost four straight games and trail fourth place Montreal by eight points with Montreal holding three games in hand...Sam Bennett no longer wants a trade out of Calgary with Darryl Sutter behind the bench, like he did when Geoff Ward was the coach...The Flames signed defenseman Ilya Solovyov to an entry-level contract...Jusso Valimaki has been a healthy scratch in four of his last five games with all coming under the coaching tutelage of Sutter...Johnny Gaudreau has no points in his last three games.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Detroit, vs. Nashville, vs. Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The first-place Hurricanes are in the midst of an eight-game homestand...The Hurricanes welcomed back Petr Mrazek to the net on Sunday and he shut out Dallas upon his return, turning aside all 28 shots and then gave up two goals to Florida Tuesday on 36 shots as he is 4-1-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .962 save percentage...Alex Nedeljkovic had a 24-save shutout Thursday and it appears that James Reimer could be the odd-man out at this time despite his 14-4-1 record...Andrei Svechnikov is not having the type of season predicted as he has 10 goals and 28 points in 39 games, not too shabby, but not like his sophomore season of 2019-20 when he had 61 points in 68 games. The good news is that he just turned 21...Vincent Trocheck has been red-hot of late with seven goals and 10 assists in a 12-game points streak that has been interrupted by injury.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ Columbus, @ Detroit, @ Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blackhawks are falling out of the playoff picture in the Central and could be sellers at the trade deadline...They trail Nashville by four points with 15 games left in the schedule for the fourth and final playoff spot and have Dallas on their tail as they are three points up on the Stars but have played three more games...Chicago made a big deal on Thursday when they acquired Brett Connolly, Henrik Borgstrom and Riley Stillman along with a seventh round pick in 2021 in exchange for Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson...Chicago took on Connolly’s salary to help the Panthers with their salary cap and got the promising Borgstrom who was elected 23rd overall in 2016...Philipp Kurashev picked up an assist Thursday and it was his first point in nine games.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Arizona, @ St. Louis, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche play four games this week but they are spaced out every other day, just like the previous week...Jonas Johansson should get a start to give Philipp Grubauer some much needed time off...The Avalanche saw their 15-game points streak (13-0-2) come to an end on Wednesday as they fell to the Wild 8-3...Grubauer gave up seven goals on 18 shots in that game but is still 24-8-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage...The NHL suspended Jacob MacDonald for a pair of games as they ruled his hit to the head on Ryan Hartman was deserving of the suspension...Cale Makar has a four-game points streak, giving him 27 points in 27 games...Samuel Girard is garnering some Norris consideration with five goals and 30 points in 37 games for the best team in the NHL.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Chicago, @ Dallas, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Coach John Tortorella made Jack Roslovic a healthy scratch last Saturday and Roslovic seemed to have taken it to heart as he has five points in his last three games...Columbus currently sits in a tie for sixth place in the Central Division but Dallas, who they are tied with, has four games in hand...Columbus will look to be sellers at the trade deadline with David Savard the likeliest of candidates to be on the move by Monday...They scratched him Thursday as a precautionary measure as Columbus does not want him getting hurt before a possible deal...Boone Jenner broke his finger Tuesday and will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery...Riley Nash is out four-six weeks with a sprained knee that could end his season as well.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Florida, vs. Columbus, vs. Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday with a resounding 5-1 win over Chicago...Dallas is still seven points out of a playoff spot but do have three games in hand over the fourth place Predators...Dallas is hoping to get Alexander Radulov back this week as he has been out since March 18 and has only played three games in the Stars last 30 contests...Tyler Seguin (hip) and Ben Bishop (knee) have yet to play this season after undergoing off-season surgeries but the duo, along with Radulov are expected to skate with the taxi squad Saturday...The Stars could really use the trio down the stretch...Tanner Kero passed through waivers this week.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Carolina, vs. Chicago, vs. Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Jonathan Bernier gave up seven goals Thursday in his return to action after missing the previous 10 games with a lower-body injury... Bobby Ryan is the most prominent name being discussed as trade bait for the Red Wings who are definite sellers with the trade deadline of Monday in sight...Thomas Greiss has looked a lot better of late, giving up only nine goals in his last five appearances, stopping 140 shots...Despite his great play, he is only 1-1-2 during the streak...Robby Fabbri sat out on Thursday for the third straight game with an upper-body injury and is hoping to return this week...Adam Erne has been the hottest of Red Wings as he is on a five-game points streak with three goals and five points. Erne has already set a career-high with nine goals in 34 games and has been a pleasant surprise for Detroit this season.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. Vancouver, vs. Vancouver, @ Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers are scheduled to play the Canucks twice early in the week and that may not happen as Vancouver is in the midst of a COVID crisis...Edmonton sits five points in arrears of Toronto for first place in the North but the Maple Leafs do have a game in hand...Connor McDavid continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 69 points in 41 games, a pace that would have given him 138 in a regular 82-game schedule. The last time any NHLer hit that mark was in 1995-96 when the great Mario Lemieux had 161...Teammate Leon Draisaitl is second, eight points behind...Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sat out Thursday with an undisclosed injury and was replaced on the top line by Draisaitl while Gaetan Haas replaced Draisaitl at center on the second unit.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ Dallas, @ Tampa Bay, @ Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers are in quite the battle for first place in the Central as they are tied with Tampa Bay for second place with 56 points, one behind the Carolina Hurricanes who beat Florida 3-0 Thursday for their second loss in three nights against the Canes...The Panthers opened up some salary cap space Thursday when they dealt Brett Connolly, Henrik Borgstrom and Riley Stillman along with a seventh-round pick for a pair of Lucas’, Carlsson and Wallmark...That’s the second year in a row that Wallmark has been picked up via trade by Florida...Keith Yandle played 19:38 on Thursday after seeing only 5:50 of action Tuesday when he was ‘benched’ for taking a bad penalty.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Vegas, vs. Vegas, @ Colorado, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings four games this week but they are spaded out every other day...Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick should share the net if Quick is not dealt at the deadline...The Kings look to be sellers if anything on Monday as they are seven points out of a playoff spot with three teams to pass...There is not a lot to deal for the Kings as their veterans are solid and Los Angeles needs them to push their young stars as they have the best prospects in the NHL...Brendan Lemieux made his Kings debut on Wednesday after a March 27th deal from the Rangers. He will give the Kings some grit as a bottom-six forward...Martin Frk was placed on waivers and passed through this week...Anze Kopitar has only eight goals this season but has 32 assists.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. St. Louis, vs. Arizona, vs. San Jose, vs. San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights as part of their four-game schedule...Cam Talbot has taken over as the starter and could play three times with Kaapo Kahkonen playing the remainder of the time...The Wild flexed their muscles on Wednesday, scoring eight times on only 19 shots in an easy 8-3 victory over front-running Colorado...Kevin Fiala had the hat trick and is second in scoring on the team with 14 goals and 25 points to rookie Kirill Kaprizov who has 16 goals and 34 points...Remember the 13-year deals that Ryan Suter and Zach Parise signed with the Wild back in the summer of 2012...Well, nine years later, Suter has a goal and 13 assists while Parise had three goals and 10 helpers...The duo still have four years to go with a cap hit of $7,538,462 for each of the two former stars.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Calgary, vs. Calgary, vs. Ottawa

Tired: vs. Ottawa (Saturday)

Rested: vs. Calgary (Wednesday)

Notes

The Canadiens play four games this week including three contests in four nights...Carey Price should get three starts if he is healthy, with Jake Allen picking up one...Price has a lower-body injury and is hoping to be available this week but the injury has worsened over the last couple of days...Brendan Gallagher suffered a fractured thumb on Monday against Edmonton and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. While that is quite a blow to the Canadiens, Gallagher was placed on long-term injured reserve and that opens up salary cap space just in time for Monday’s trade deadline...Look for the Habs to be looking at a defenseman (Vince Dunn) or a forward (possibly Mike Hoffman)...Eric Staal scored the overtime winner in his first game for Montreal on Monday.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, @ Carolina, @ Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators went from sure-fire sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, to buyers as they are solidly in a playoff spot at this time after winning eight of their last nine games...Juuse Saros has been great of late as he has taken over as the number one goalkeeper in Nashville, winning seven of his last eight games going back to March 23...Saros has given up only 10 goals in the eight contests, stopping 231 shots...Viktor Arvidsson had only five goals in 39 games before Thursday’s hat trick...Eeli Tolvanen is out with a lower-body injury...Dante Fabbro also missed Thursday’s action after he was hurt on Tuesday...The Predators continue to win without their best forward, Filip Forsberg, who has been out since March 25 with an upper-body injury. He is considered week-to-week at this time and has 29 points to lead Nashville in 34 games.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. New York Rangers, @ New York Rangers, @ New York Rangers, vs. New York Rangers

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Devils play four games this week including three games in four nights all against the New York Rangers...Look for Mackenzie Blackwood to play three times and either Scott Wedgewood or Aaron Dell to play once...The Devils dealt with the New York Islanders on Wednesday, trading veterans Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and picking up Mason Jobst, A.J. Greer, a 2021 first-round pick as well as a conditional fourth rounder in 2022. The picks are the big deal here as Jobst and Greer look like fringe NHLers at best...Nico Hischier could return this week after undergoing sinus surgery on March 15 to repair a fracture...The Devils could really use the number one pick from 2017 to return and play well.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Boston, @ Boston, @ Philadelphia

Tired: None

Rested: @ Philadelphia (Sunday)

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights so expect to see Semyon Varlamov start twice with Ilya Sorokin getting the other start...The Islanders struck early in the trade market, picking up Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey while giving up a couple of minor leaguers as well as a first-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2022...Lou Lamoriello went back to his New Jersey roots and picked up the third line center they need in Zajac as well as a replacement on the top line for the injured Anders Lee in Palmieri although the two started off their Islanders career on the same line...New York is in top spot with 56 points, two up on the Capitals and four ahead of Pittsburgh...Mathew Barzal was named the NHL’s first star of the week with three goals and seven points in three games.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

@ New Jersey, vs. New Jersey, vs. New Jersey, @ New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

New York plays four games this week including three games in four nights as they play every game against the Devils...It looks like Igor Shesterkin will play three times with Alexandar Georgiev playing once, although lately Keith Kinkaid has been between the pipes more than Georgiev...Adam Fox has been the hottest player in the NHL of late as the defenseman has a 12-game points streak, scoring three times and adding 19 assists...The loss of Anthony DeAngelo earlier in the season meant absolutely nothing with the way that Fox has come on...Artemi Panarin continues to have an outstanding season with 40 points in 28 games but saw his four-game points streak where he had four goals and 11 points, come to an end Thursday...Nils Lundkvist, the Rangers first round selection and 28th overall in 2018, won the Salming Award, given to the best defenseman in the Swedish Hockey League.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, vs. Winnipeg, @ Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: @ Montreal (Saturday)

Notes

The Senators are 1-4-1 in their last six games but have been competitive this season, despite their 13-24-4 record as the youngsters have played quite well at times, and have gained valuable experience...They have been getting great goaltending from their fourth and fifth stringers as Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson are 3-3-2 in their decisions with Forsberg having a 2.99 GAA and a .918 save percentage, while Gustavsson is at 1.81 with a .946 save percentage...The issue has been the play of their top two goalenders, Matt Murray (7-12-1/3.84/.880) and Marcus Hogberg who returned to action Wednesday, giving up three goals on 34 shots as he is now 2-6-0 with a 4.19 GAA and a .866 save percentage...Ryan Dzingel is out with an upper-body injury...Tim Stutzle has not lit the lamp in his last 13 games.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Washington, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Washington, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: vs. New York Islanders (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers play four games this week including three games in four nights...Expect to see Carter Hart and Brian Elliott share the net...Hart has played better of late, giving up seven goals in his last three starts on 72 shots but is 0-1-2 as the Flyers are getting perilously close to falling out of the East Division playoff race...They are in fifth place but six points behind Boston with the Bruins holding two games in hand while the Rangers are just one point behind Philadelphia...Jakub Voracek has taken over the Flyers scoring lead with 32 points, one better than Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk...JVR has slumped terribly of late with no points in eight straight games and only two points in his last 13, both assists in a March 23 game against the Devils...The Flyers could pack it in come Monday’s trade deadline.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, @ Buffalo, @ Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins play three games in four nights...Tristan Jarry should start twice with Casey DeSmith taking over as the crease once this week...Pittsburgh is in a battle for the top spot in the East as they are third, four points behind the Islanders and only two in arrears of Washington...They are still missing both Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (lower body)...Malkin resumed skating on Wednesday and Kapanen has yet to do so...Jared McCann has become an offensive force of late with five goals and seven points in his last seven games...Brandon Tanev is on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week...Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 44 points in 39 games.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Anaheim, vs. Anaheim, @ Minnesota, @ Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks play three times in four nights as part of their four-game slate this week...Martin Jones was the NHL’s second star of the week as he was a perfect 4-0-0 for the week ending April 4, giving up seven goals on 120 shots...Unfortunately he has not played well for most of the season as he is 14-8-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage...Patrick Marleau could be heading to a playoff contender by Monday’s trade deadline...He will provide veteran leadership and little else as he potted only his third goal of the season Tuesday...Matt Nieto has not played since March 19 with a lower-body injury and is out another week or two according to coach Bob Boughner...Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 33 points, eight better than Logan Couture.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

@ Minnesota, vs. Colorado, @ Arizona

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blues picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday over Vegas but are still three points out of fourth place, albeit with a game in hand...They are having trouble scoring as before Wednesday’s 3-1 win, the Blues had scored only eight goals in seven games, going 0-6-1...Mike Hoffman is rumored to be on the trade block as he was a healthy scratch in each of the last two games...Brayden Schenn has only two assists in his last 12 games and has not found the back of the net in his last 13...Colton Parayko finally returned to action Monday after missing 21 games with an upper-body injury...He has struggled the last two games since his return but should be rounding into form shortly.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

@ Nashville, vs. Florida, vs. Florida

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning defeated Columbus Thursday night 6-4 after losing five of their previous seven games to fall out of first place in the tough Central Division...Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up the win and is 24-6-1 with a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage...Steven Stamkos scored on the power play Thursday before suffering an undisclosed injury in the third...He did not return and should be considered day-to-day at this time...Erik Cernak returned Thursday after missing seven games with a lower-body injury...Jan Rutta is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury last week...Victor Hedman is tied for the NHL scoring lead among defensemen with Adam Fox at 37.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Montreal, vs. Calgary, vs. Winnipeg, @ Vancouver

Tired: vs. Calgary (Tuesday)

Rested: vs. Winnipeg (Thursday)

Notes

The Maple Leafs play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Jack Campbell is a perfect 10-0-0 and should get at least two starts with Michael Hutchinson likely to get the start in one game with Frederik Andersen still on the shelf...The game in Vancouver is still in doubt as the Canucks are being battered by COVID...The Maple Leafs will be buyers at the deadline although there isn’t much cap room at this time...Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals with 28, five better than Connor McDavid...Matthews and Mitch Marner lead the Leafs with 48 points apiece as Toronto is in first place in the North with 57 points, five better than Edmonton with a game in hand...William Nylander is in COVID protocol after coming in contact with someone who turned out to be positive.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

@ Edmonton, @ Edmonton, vs. Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks have only COVID on their minds and it would be no surprise if all three games are postponed this week...Vancouver has 19 rostered players on the COVID list as well as three coaches...There is plenty to worry about as some family members have also tested positive...Jake Virtanen, Nate Schmidt, Nils Hoglander, Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alexander Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel and Brandon Sutter are in COVID-19 protocol. Vancouver signed Tanner Pearson to a three-year extension with an average annual value of $3.25 million...

VEGAS

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ Anaheim

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights play all four games on the road this week including three games in four nights...Look for Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner to share the net...Both netminders have a 2.17 goals-against-avergage...Vegas is four points out of first with a game in hand on Colorado...Alec Martinez had six points in his last seven games before he was kept out of Wednesday’s lineup due to an undisclosed injury...Chandler Stephenson returned to action Wednesday after missing three games with a suspension...Vegas signed Maxim Marushev to a two-year/entry-level deal...Mark Stone has 41 points in 37 games.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, @ Philadelphia, @ Boston

Tired: @ Boston (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play three games in four nights during a four-game schedule...Expect to see rookie Vitek Vanecek and second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov share the net...Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play Thursday and moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time list for power play goals with 266, eight behind Dave Andreychuk...That was the only bright spot for Ovechkin who was a minus-three on the night...The Capitals placed Richard Panik on waivers Wednesday and he passed through Thursday...The Capitals are on a two-game losing streak and have dropped to second place in the East, two points behind Carolina...Henrik Lundqvist (heart) is still hoping to return this season.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Ottawa, @ Ottawa, @ Toronto, vs. Edmonton

Tired: @ Toronto (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets play four times this week including three games in four nights...Expect to see Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes three times with Laurent Brossoit in goal once...Blake Wheeler is out of action and could miss this week’s games as he suffered a possible concussion against Ottawa and is not on the Jets five-game road trip...The top two lines with Wheeler out are Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers with Paul Stastny, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Copp making up the second line...The Jets are third in the North, six points behind Toronto and only one behind Edmonton with a game in hand...Scheifele has 46 points in 40 games.