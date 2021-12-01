Taylor Hall reveals what Jake DeBrusk told Bruins teammates about trade request

Hall explains what DeBrusk told Bruins teammates about recent trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk is still a member of the Boston Bruins, although that might not be the case for much longer.

The 25-year-old left winger, through his agent, has requested a trade. The request was reported Monday and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed it Tuesday.

DeBrusk remains with the team and was in the lineup Tuesday night when the Bruins lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. The Bruins need DeBrusk to play given Brad Marchand's three-game suspension and Anton Blidh's injury.

DeBrusk's trade request is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team, but according to veteran forward Taylor Hall, the situation is not a distraction for the team.

“He talked to us this morning," Hall said after Tuesday's loss. "He just said, ‘I love you guys. This is something in my career that I'm at a crossroads.’”

“He’s not a distraction at all. It's almost better that it's out there. You have a day to kind of digest that. Jake is a great kid. He's got a lot of skill and he's going to have a good career in this league. As a group, I think you deal with those distractions head on and you just go play the game. That's the culture and motto that we have. Whoever is in, you got to play well. That's what we said this morning. We expect Jake to play as well as he can, even under the circumstances."

It remains to be seen what the Bruins can acquire for DeBrusk, or if they'll have to package other assets with him to bring in a quality player/draft pick. He has scored just three goals in 18 games this season (and once in the last 14 games).

DeBrusk is in the final year of his contract, one that carries a $3.675 million salary cap hit.

The Bruins will be back in action Thursday night against the Nashville Predators on the road.