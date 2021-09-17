How Taylor Hall is approaching new Bruins season without David Krejci

Hall sheds light on his approach to first full season with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Taylor Hall turned his career around with the Boston Bruins last season after the Original Six franchise acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres right before the April 12 trade deadline.

Hall looked like his old self wearing the spoked-B, tallying 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 games to close out the regular season. Much of that success came alongside David Krejci, who centered Boston's second line with Hall and Craig Smith on the wing.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, Krejci decided to leave the franchise in free agency and return to the Czech Republic to finish his hockey career. As a result, the B's are without an ideal No. 2 center entering the 2021-22 campaign.

That said, Hall remains confident that both he and Smith will find success with whoever ends up playing center on their line.

"It doesn't really change my preparation for the year," Hall told reporters during a Zoom call Friday. "My job is to come in and play as well as I can. Whatever line I'm slotted in, hopefully I can drive that line like I have in the past. Whoever the centerman is, I imagine I'll play with Smitty on the right side. I think that we can work with anyone.

"In signing here, I never had a guarantee that Krejci was gonna be back. I just wanted to play for this team and help this team win a Stanley Cup hopefully at the end of the day. Whatever I have to do to contribute to that is what I'll do. I'm sure Smitty and whoever we're playing with feels the same."

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has a couple options in deciding who will play second-line center, but all signs point toward Charlie Coyle getting the first crack at the role.

Coyle and Hall played just 10 minutes together at 5-on-5 last season, so it will be important for these two players, plus Smith, to build more chemistry during training camp and the preseason before the puck drops for the regular season Oct. 16.