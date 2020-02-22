Taylor Gabriel says goodbye to Chicago in two-part Twitter post
The Bears parted ways with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, releasing him and cornerback Prince Amukamara on Friday.
The Bears cleared up $13.5 Million in cap space by releasing Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel.
Did they make the right decision?
DETAILS: https://t.co/qEf6PSrAcE pic.twitter.com/6KTCgVnSfw
— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) February 21, 2020
Gabriel, who played two seasons with the Bears, took to Twitter to thank the fans and the city of Chicago as a whole for his time with the squad. His kind message came attached to video clips of two of Gabriel's six receiving touchdowns as a Bear.
Thank U Chi-Town pic.twitter.com/cgYdaUIuzI
— Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) February 22, 2020
Will Miss The Fans At Solider Field LUV CHI 🚀 pic.twitter.com/U9vW1gFmhV
— Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) February 22, 2020
Over his two years and 25 games with the Bears, Gabriel racked up 96 receptions, 1,041 yards, and 6 touchdowns.
Thank you, Turbo. 🚀 https://t.co/G8Dq2sEnud
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 22, 2020
