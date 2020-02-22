The Bears parted ways with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, releasing him and cornerback Prince Amukamara on Friday.

The Bears cleared up $13.5 Million in cap space by releasing Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel.



Did they make the right decision?



DETAILS: https://t.co/qEf6PSrAcE pic.twitter.com/6KTCgVnSfw







— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) February 21, 2020

Gabriel, who played two seasons with the Bears, took to Twitter to thank the fans and the city of Chicago as a whole for his time with the squad. His kind message came attached to video clips of two of Gabriel's six receiving touchdowns as a Bear.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will Miss The Fans At Solider Field LUV CHI 🚀 pic.twitter.com/U9vW1gFmhV — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) February 22, 2020

Over his two years and 25 games with the Bears, Gabriel racked up 96 receptions, 1,041 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Story continues

Taylor Gabriel says goodbye to Chicago in two-part Twitter post originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago