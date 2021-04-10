Taylor Gabriel retires

Former NFL wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is calling it a career.

“Retired,” Gabriel wrote to accompany an Instagram picture of him lounging in his pool. “Undrafted Free Agent Tryout #7Years. Thanks to all my fans and supporters love y’all.”

Gabriel was a free agent who said last year that he decided not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I opted to not play this year with covid,” Gabriel wrote on Twitter at the start of the 2020 season. “I’ve had offers to play but chose my families safety.”

The 30-year-old Gabriel entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Browns in 2014. He later spent two years with the Falcons and two with the Bears. He had his most productive season in 2018 in Chicago, when he caught 67 passes for 688 yards.

