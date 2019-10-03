Taylor Gabriel (concussion) won't travel to London for Sunday's game against Raiders

The Bears will be without wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) for the second straight week.

This evening the team announced that Gabriel, along with reserve guard Ted Larsen (knee) would not be flying to London for this Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy declined to give any real specifics about Gabriel's status when asked about it on Thursday morning.

"We're still working through all of that," he said. "We'll know more tonight in regards to a lot of these guys. We'll get through practice. We have an idea on some of these guys. But we'll get through practice. And then later on tonight when we take off, we'll put out where we're at."

Gabriel has yet to practice since suffering the concussion in the second half of the Bears' 31-16 win over Washington in Week 3. He had been playing one of the best games of his Chicago career up to that point, catching six balls for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Without Gabriel, the Bears will continue to lean more on second-year receiver Javon Wims. Wims had his best game of the year last week against the Vikings, catching four passes for 56 yards while averaging 14 yards per catch.

"... last week, Javon stepped up – he had some nice catches," Nagy said on Thursday. "And there's that confidence in Javon…"

"Last year, [he] was kind of learning the pro game. Now he's getting more confidence, he knows what routes he's good at, we know what routes he's good at, and he fits in well."

