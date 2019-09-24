Taylor Gabriel out with concussion, Akiem Hicks doubtful with knee injury for Bears

The Chicago Bears will likely be without two key contributors for the remainder of Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

After scoring three touchdowns for the Bears, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel has officially been ruled out after sustaining a concussion.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was shown being taken to the locker room with a pretty pronounced limp. He was soon designated as doubtful to return due to a knee injury.

Gabriel caught six passes for 75 yards and all three of Chicago’s offensive touchdowns against the Bears in the first half.