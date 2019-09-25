Taylor Gabriel, Akiem Hicks, Eddy Piñiero miss practice on Wednesday

The Bears have a short week, and they may be shorthanded by a couple of key contributors from Monday night’s win over Washington.

Receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) didn’t practice on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after suffering their respective injuries during the Week Three victory.

Also not practicing was kicker Eddy Piñiero, who suffered a late-week knee strain in the weight room, and who kicked on Monday night. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols likewise didn’t practice, due to a lingering hand injury.

Limited in practice were safety Eddie Jackson (shoulder), receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (tricep), and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (glute).

Fully participating for the Bears were tight end Trey Burton (groin), guard Kyle Long (hip), and tackle Bobby Massie (illness).

Whether Gabriel, Hicks, and Piñiero will be ready to go on Sunday against the Vikings remains to be seen. Having one less day to recover could end up being a major issue in determining their availability.