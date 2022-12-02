Taylor Embree talked to James Robinson about frustrations, said it will be always be committee

Running back James Robinson was a surprise inactive in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, opening the door for Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight to make their mark this season. They did just that, combining for 131 yards on 19 carries in New York’s 31-10 win to move to 7-4.

Many folks were excited about the win. Robinson, however, began growing frustrated with his usage, or lack thereof.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson said Wednesday, via ESPN. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

Robinson knew ahead of time he would not play against the Bears. He was told on Wednesday of last week by running backs coach Taylor Embree.

“Obviously, I was upset about it,” he said. “I don’t know what they have planned for me.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Embree shed some light on the running back situation and Robinson’s frustrations.

Embree said it will always be a committee with their system and it is a week-by-week situation. But he does understand Robinson’s frustration.

“I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing,” Embree said. “We want guys who want to play.”

Robinson wants to play and doesn’t believe there’s any issue with him in the Jets’ system.

“I mean, picking up the runs, that’s easy,” said Robinson. “The thing is getting used to the pass game, protections and I feel like I’ve picked up that stuff up pretty good.”

Head coach Robert Saleh explained that he wanted to give Knight a chance in the rotation and that Robinson is still getting comfortable in the Jets’ zone scheme. He did add “no one has seen the last of (Robinson).”

In three games with the Jets since being acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson has rushed 25 times for 75 yards. 48 of those yards came in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. He also caught a touchdown pass in that Bills game.

The Jets are currently set to send a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars as part of the trade. It would become a fifth-round pick if Robinson hits 600 rushing yards this season. He currently sits at 415.

Robinson may get an opportunity Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Michael Carter has missed two days of practice and is trending toward missing Week 13. That could make Robinson the third running back this week behind Johnson and Knight. How the Jets divvy up the workload with that trio would be something to watch.

It’s just like Saleh said: “With that entire running back room, it’s going to be a week-to-week thing.”

