Taylor Dickson wins Wichita Open for second career title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Taylor Dickinson claimed his second Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season at Crestview Country Club on Sunday.

Dickinson entered the final round four shots behind 54-hole leader Wichita native Sam Stevens before carding a final-round 5-under 65 via six birdies against one bogey.

Stevens, who led by three strokes entering Sunday, finishes T2 after carding an even-par 70.

“Yeah, absolutely. I kind of knew where I was and just tried to keep the pedal down. I mean, like I said, Sam’s an unbelievable player. I knew he wasn’t going to go away, so I just kept trying to make birdies and see where it put me, and luckily, it was enough,” Dickinson said.

