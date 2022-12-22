Taylor Decker Pro Bowl snub rubs Detroit Lions the wrong way: 'That's a joke'

Frank Ragnow was soaking in the hot tub at the Detroit Lions practice facility this week after he found out he made his second Pro Bowl when the magnitude of the accomplishment hit him.

"I almost started crying alone in the hot tub," Ragnow said Thursday. "Tough look."

Ragnow was the only Lions player selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team, something that left him with mixed emotions as he prepared for Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow warm up before the game against Bills on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Ford Field.

As proud as Ragnow was of the honor, something he earned while playing through a painful toe injury all year, he was just as disappointed to see three of his fellow linemen left off the team: Right tackle Penei Sewell (first), left guard Jonah Jackson (fourth) and left tackle Taylor Decker (fifth) were among nine Lions named Pro Bowl alternates.

"I look around the league and I don’t know all these tackles and I’m not trying to take away from a lot of these tackles," Ragnow said. "But Penei Sewell is a tackle that we literally create gameplans for. Like, he’s part of the gameplan. He’s a weapon for us. Taylor Decker has been what you want as a left tackle to a tee. I mean, he went on a streak there where he didn’t (allow a pressure in four straight games). And he’s been mauling dudes in the run game. Jonah Jackson’s got some of the sweetest feet in the league, one of the best punchers, one of the best run blockers in the league.

"Whether they’re in the Pro Bowl or not, to be able to play with three elite players like that it’s just incredible."

Jackson made the Pro Bowl as an alternate last season and Sewell, 22 years old and in his second NFL season, seems destined to be an All-Pro in the near future.

But Decker's snub is the one that rankled Ragnow and others in the organization the most.

In his seventh season, Decker is having what he called "by far" the best season of his career. He's allowed three sacks while playing every offensive snap, according to Pro Football Focus, and has been equally as dominant pass blocking and in the run game.

"Taylor, he’s been balling," said Amon-Ra St. Brown, the first alternate at receiver. "Run game, pass game, whatever it is. Being a leader. He’s done it all."

Decker said he was disappointed but not surprised to learn he was passed over for the game.

“Fifth alternate, like that’s a joke. That’s a joke," Decker told the Free Press. "Like I said, I’ve been dealing with that my whole career. It just is what it is. I feel like how they select or whatever the selection is, there’s something wrong with it."

Pro Bowl rosters are picked by a combination of player, coach and fan voting, with each group representing one-third of the total.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle, Jan. 2, 2022.

Decker finished fifth in fan voting at offensive tackle after a late surge, something he said he appreciated Lions fans for, but Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles were named starters for the team and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the backup.

"I’ve just been here a long time," Decker said. "I think that’s just part of it. I’ve just been here. I think I’ve played really consistent for a long time and that’s a great thing, but I mean, I don’t know, man. I had a little stretch after my daughter was born this year where I was just kind of out of it and trying to help with my wife and not get any sleep, but other than maybe like two, three games, this has been, in my opinion, my best year by far. And I think I’ve had some really good years. I guess it’s higher than I finished before, but fifth alternate, that’s a joke."

At 28 years old, Decker said he's resigned to the fact that he may never make a Pro Bowl team. If he doesn't, he said when he's done playing "I will be able to lay my head on the pillow knowing what type of player I was."

Ragnow said he was honored to be selected in what he called "probably the hardest year of my career," and grateful voters recognized the Lions' excellence up front as a unit. But he said he expects Decker and the rest of the line to use their snubs as motivation going forward.

"Taylor finding out he’s a fifth alternate, I mean, it’s an honor but it’s almost disrespectful, I feel like," Ragnow said. "I think he’s a way better player than that. It’ll motivate him. They’re wired the right way. It’ll be good for us."

Briefly

The Lions ruled safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder), fullback Jason Cabinda (illness) and guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) out for Saturday's game at Carolina. Ragnow and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) are questionable to play, though Lions coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow will be on the field.

