Taylor Decker misses practice, status for Week 1 in question

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker did not participate in Detroit Lions practice on Thursday at all due to a finger injury. This comes a day after Decker was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session and calls into doubt his availability for Sunday’s visit from the San Francisco 49ers.

The exact nature of the finger injury is not yet clear, but it’s enough to create real skepticism about Decker being able to play in Week 1. After practice, tight end T.J. Hockenson spoke as if Decker would not be playing, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

If Decker cannot play, the Lions will use top reserve OL Matt Nelson in some capacity. Nelson is a tackle but can also play guard. Rookie Penei Sewell is likely to remain at right tackle after the team has worked very hard to get the first-rounder acclimated to playing that side. Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai does have experience playing left tackle in the NFL too.