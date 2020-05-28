Taylor Decker, Lions haven’t had “major” extension talks yet

Bob Quinn‘s first draft pick after becoming the Lions General Manager was left tackle Taylor Decker and now Quinn and the Lions have to decide about how to proceed with extension talks.

Decker said on a Thursday conference call that there have yet to be any “major” conversations about a new deal. Decker is playing out the fifth and final year of the deal he signed after being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft.

“Obviously I know it’s on the horizon, but it’s not something that’s really been a huge . . . a huge focus,” Decker said, via MLive.com. “Obviously, it’s something that’s coming along in the future. It’s going to be important to me, but whenever that happens, it happens. I kind of leave that to my agent. That’s why he gets paid, and I just take care of being a good football player. Whenever that happens, it will happen, whatever conversations, you know.”

Decker has started 55 games over his three seasons in Detroit.

