Taylor Decker had foot and ankle surgery this offseason

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker's offseason started with a trip to the operating room.

Decker told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that he had surgery on his foot and ankle after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Decker missed time early last season with an ankle injury and he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that he's been dealing with issues in the area since he was in college.

Decker said he's feeling well now and resumed working out in February, but expects to be limited during the team's offseason program before making a full return ahead of the regular season.

The 2024 season is the final one on Decker's current contract and playing at fuller health should be a plus for any bid he plans to make for another deal in Detroit.