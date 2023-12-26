Taylor Decker, C.J. Gardner-Johnson listed as limited in practice Tuesday

The Lions clinched the NFC North title in Week 16 and they remain alive in the race for the top seed in the conference.

A win over the Cowboys on Saturday would be a big boost to those hopes and the team issued its first injury report of the week on Tuesday. The practice levels are an estimation because the team did not hold a practice.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (groin), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) were all listed as limited. Decker played in Sunday's win over the Vikings and the other two players will need to be activated from injured reserve before they can play.

Tight end Brock Wright (hip) is the only player who was estimated to be out of practice. Linebacker Derrick Barnes (shoulder), cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring), center Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe), and right tackle Penei Sewell (right shoulder) were all full participants.