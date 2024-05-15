Taylor and Bol produce big days as Packers take third in Mayo Tri

May 14—The Austin boys and girls track and field teams each took third in Rochester Mayo Tuesday.

Sophomore Myles Taylor took first in the 200-meter dash and second in the triple jump for the Packer boys.

Junior Chok Bol took first in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles for the Packer girls.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mayo 101; 2. Century 39.5; Austin 37.5

100-meter dash: Myles Taylor (fifth, 11.68); Carter Holt (sixth, 11.87)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (first, 23.59)

400-meter run: Thomas Asmus (second, 58.98)

1600-meter run: Jonas Hovland (fifth, 5:11.46)

110-meter hurdles: Triumph Ogbeide (second, 16.90); Alan Obang (third, 17.24)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (second, 42.98)

4 x 100-meter relay: Jamal Faux, Myles Taylor, Triumph Ogbeide, Carter Holt (third, 45.27)

4 x 800-meter relay: Jackson Hilkin, Jude Hovland, Jonas Hovland, Thomas Asmus (first, 9:14.10)

Discus: Elijah Kline (second, 115-0)

High jump: Matthew Oldenkamp (fifth, 5-0)

Pole vault: Colton Qualey (second, 10-6)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (second, 18-3)

Triple jump: Myles Taylor (second, 38-9); Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 37-1.25)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Century 95; 2. Mayo 55; 3. Austin 36

1600-meter run: Grace Vortherms (fourth, 6:07.14)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (third, 12:27.33)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (first, 16.02)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (second, 50.06)

4 x 100-meter relay: Destiny Troh, Awille Okey, Sophia Meyer, Juliette Zimmerli (third, 56.10)

4 x 200-meter relay: Destiny Troh, Awille Okey, Elaine Chumba, Ashley Reyes Garcia (third, 1:58.87)

4 x 400-meter relay: Marie Tolbert, Ashley Reyes Garcia, Nyaguay Mar, Chok Bol (third, 4:33.71)

4 x 800-meter relay: Marissa Shute, Brooke Fisch, Alexcia Austin, Dori Olana (first, 10:44.46)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (second, 32-9)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (first, 112-1)

High jump: Aggie McKichan (first, 4-10)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (second, 8-6)

Triple jump: Awille Okey (third, 31-10)