Taylor among three Colts placed on PUP

Jul. 25—INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonathan Taylor saga took an unexpected turn Tuesday when the Indianapolis Colts announced the running back will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor missed all of the spring workouts while rehabbing from ankle surgery, after a sprained ankle limited him to 11 games last season. But he had been expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

The Colts can activate Taylor from the PUP list at any time before the start of the regular season.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard noted defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and rookie tight end Will Mallory (foot) would be placed on PUP and other players were still finishing the check-in process.

"There could be a couple guys that won't practice early, but I need to get (those names)," Ballard said. "I need to get the physical reports back before I give you complete information on that."

Taylor has been the subject of much interest throughout the spring and early summer as he seeks a contract extension. The bottom has fallen out of the running back market across the NFL, and Taylor indicated in June he wants a fair deal that reflects his value to the franchise and the community.

Ballard side-stepped direct questions about ongoing contract negotiations but reiterated the team's strong opinion of the 24-year-old running back.

"The (running back) market is what the market is, but saying that — like I've always told you — you pay good players," Ballard said. "You pay the guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of position. We think very highly of Jonathan. Unfortunately, we didn't have a great season as a team, and he's coming off the injury.

"But Jonathan's a great player, and he's a great person. So I think that'll play out over time and work out the way it should either way."

Taylor set a single-season franchise record with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021 and tied a single-season franchise record with 18 rushing touchdowns that season.

But — like the offense in general — he could never find his footing in 2022.

Limited to a career-low 11 games by the injury, Taylor rushed for 861 yards and four scores while averaging 4.5 yards per carry — one full yard below his average in 2021.

He's scheduled to make $4.304 million this season under the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent in March.

The landscape around the league for running backs, however, is bleak.

Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million Monday after being hit with the franchise tag by the New York Giants, and Josh Jacobs reportedly is considering a holdout instead of signing the franchise tag with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, former Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott remain on the free agent market after being released with two years remaining on their deals.

Ballard said he had long discussions with Taylor in May and June and was expecting to speak with the running back again later Tuesday.

"We're not going to get into .. contract negotiations we're getting into with any of our guys," Ballard said. "So we'll move forward. I mean, look, we've been — our history's really good. Now, with saying that, we're coming off a four-win season, you have a new coaching staff, so we'll kind of let it play out as it does and make those decisions when we need to make those decisions."

