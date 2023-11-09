TaxSlayer Gator Bowl possibilities include Tennessee, Missouri from SEC; UNC, Clemson from ACC

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman (right) congratulates quarterback Tyler Buchner after the Irish beat South Carolina in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, at EverBank Stadium.

With three weeks left in college football's regular season, as many as seven SEC teams and seven ACC teams are possibilities for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

"It's really the same every year," said Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity. "There aren't many games left but there are so many things that can happen. The good news is we think we can get a good matchup regardless of what happens."

The Gator Bowl will be Dec. 29 at EverBank Stadium (12 p.m., ESPN).

The only bowl-eligible teams in each conference that provisionally can be eliminated are No. 2 Georgia (9-0), No. 8 Alabama (8-1) and No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1) in the SEC (according to the College Football Playoff rankings) and No. 4 Florida State (9-0) and No. 11 Louisville (8-1) in the ACC.

"With three weeks left, you just assume Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss; plus, FSU and Louisville play up [in the CFP playoffs or New Year's Day Six Bowls]," McGarity said.

Vols, Mizzou in the running

That leaves SEC teams such as No. 13 Tennessee (7-2), No. 14 Missouri (7-2), No. 19 LSU (6-3), Kentucky (6-3), Auburn (5-4) and Texas A&M (5-4) as possibilities for Jacksonville; and No. 24 North Carolina (7-2), Duke (6-3), Miami (6-3), Boston College (6-3) and Clemson (5-4) from the ACC.

Although Notre Dame (7-3) has been listed on national media bowl projections as a possible Gator Bowl team, McGarity said the ACC contract prohibits a team playing in the same bowl on the Gator's ACC tier with the Holiday and Pop Tarts Bowl (Orlando) two years in a row. The Irish beat South Carolina 45-38 in last year's Gator Bowl.

There are also teams in the Gator Bowl mix who haven't played in the game for a number of years. LSU last played in the Gator Bowl in 1987, Auburn in 1974 and Missouri in 1968. Clemson hasn't played in Jacksonville since 2009, Miami was last here in 2000 and North Carolina in 1998.

Candidates will be whittled this week

The mix of more than a dozen teams will likely be pared down after a series of games this weekend. McGarity said among those to watch will be Tennessee at Missouri, Florida at LSU and Auburn at Arkansas on the SEC side; and Georgia Tech at Clemson, Duke at North Carolina and Virginia Tech at Boston College in the ACC.

"Missouri-Tennessee will be huge for us," McGarity said. "So will Duke-North Carolina."

McGarity also said the Gator Bowl committee isn't sleeping on the slumping Florida Gators, who are tied with Clemson for the most Gator Bowl appearances with nine but hasn't played in the bowl game since 2012.

The Gators (5-4) play at LSU, at Missouri and then home against Florida State.

"If Florida can pull off the upset [at LSU] they could be back in the running," he said.

National media Gator Bowl projections

ESPN: Tennessee vs. N.C. State

CBSsports.com: Missouri vs. North Carolina

247Sports: Tennessee vs. North Carolina

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Athlon Sports: Missouri vs. Clemson

Saturday Down South: Tennessee vs. Duke

