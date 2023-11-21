TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Most national speculation has Tennessee coming to Jacksonville

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Andre Turrentine (17) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) last week during Georgia's 38-10 victory.

All signs point to the Tennessee Volunteers coming to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the second time in five years.

The Vols’ 38-10 crushing at the hands of top-ranked Georgia on Saturday was the second loss of that nature in two weeks (following a 36-7 setback to Missouri) and knocked UT out of any consideration for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

If Tennessee rebounds at home against Vanderbilt this week, it will finish with an 8-4 record and would be a natural fit for the Gator Bowl (Dec. 29, Noon, ESPN). The Volunteers played in the 2019 game and edged Indiana 23-22.

Vols fans turned out in large numbers and the attendance of 61,789 was the largest in nine years. That attendance was the most until last season when the game was close to a sell-out for Notre Dame's 45-38 victory over South Carolina.

The Gator Bowl matches a team from the SEC vs. ACC. The conferences, in cooperation with TV networks, the bowls and the teams, slot the games after the College Football Playoff picks its four teams and the remaining New Year’s Six games are decided.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes near Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) during their game last week in Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

The focus on Tennessee has sharpened among the national media in their bowl projections. In a survey of seven projections entering the final week, six picked Tennessee.

The Vols have been to the Music City Bowl in Nashville twice since 2016, which would likely eliminate that as a possibility.

Gator Bowl President Greg McGarity said that comes with a caveat: if Ole Miss (9-2) beats Mississippi State decisively, it could give the SEC four teams in the CFP and New Year’s Six, possibly sending the Vols to the Citrus Bowl.

That might send LSU (8-3) to Jacksonville for the first time since 1987 but the Tiger may lobby for the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa — leaving the Gator Bowl with either Kentucky (6-5) or Texas A&M (7-4).

The most favored opponent by the Gator Bowl committee would be North Carolina (8-3), which hasn’t played in the Gator Bowl in 25 years after being one of the most popular selections in the 1970s to the 1990s. The Tar Heels’ 42-3 victory over Virginia Tech in the 1998 game was the third time in five years and the fifth time in 19 years they played in Jacksonville.

It’s worth noting that UNC coach Mack Brown was in his first stint in Chapel Hill when the Tar Heels last played in the Gator Bowl. He was the coach when they beat West Virginia 20-13 in 1997 and when UNC was selected again the following season, he left to coach the University of Texas and interim coach Carl Torbush led the team in the 1998 Gator Bowl.

If N.C. State (8-3) upsets the Tar Heels on Saturday the Wolfpack could come to the Gator Bowl. But not against Tennessee — they're scheduled to play a non-conference game next season and the conferences would most likely not pair them in a bowl game.

Another game that likely wouldn’t happen is Tennessee vs. Clemson (7-4), because they met in last year’s Orange Bowl.

Five possible Gator Bowl matchups

Tennessee vs. North Carolina: This is the most prevalent game being bandied about in national media projections. They played a barnburner in the 2010 Music City Bowl, with the Tar Heels winning 30-27. The two teams have met 32 times in the past, with the Vols holding a 21-10-1 edge.

Tennessee vs. Miami: They last played in the 1986 Sugar Bowl, with the Vols routing the Hurricanes 35-7. They’ve only met three times in the past, the last time in Miami in 2003, a 10-6 UT victory. Miami (6-5) will have to beat Boston College on the road to have a chance.

Tennessee vs. Duke: If the Blue Devils (6-5) beat Pitt in the final game, the ACC may lobby to get them to a Florida bowl game since the 1995 Hall of Fame Bowl in Tampa. This used to be a fairly common non-conference rivalry, with UT holding a 14-13-1. They haven’t met since 2003, a 23-6 Vols win.

LSU vs. North Carolina: Bowl committees might jump at the chance to match quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of the Tigers against Drake Maye of the Tar Heels. But one or both would likely opt out to avoid the possibility injury ahead of the NFL draft. The two teams have never played in a bowl game and have met seven times, with LSU winning six. Their last meeting was 2010 in Atlanta to open the season, with the Tigers winning 30-24.\

Texas A&M vs. Clemson: The two teams are tied 3-3 all-time and exchanged a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019 with Clemson winning both games. They have never met in a bowl game. The Gator Bowl might get stuck with the Aggies, especially if Ole Miss moves into the New Year’s Day Six (likely sending Tennessee to the Citrus Bowl) and Kentucky loses to Louisville to fall to 6-6.

National media Gator Bowl projections

ESPN: Tennessee vs. North Carolina (Mark Schlabach), Tennessee vs. N.C. State (Kyle Bonagura).

CBS Sports: Tennessee vs. North Carolina.

Action Sports Network: Tennessee vs. North Carolina.

Sporting News: Texas A&M vs. Clemson.

Saturday Down South: Tennessee vs. North Carolina.

247 Sports: Tennessee vs. North Carolina.

Key games to watch for Gator Bowl

Miami at Boston College (Friday)

North Carolina at N.C. State

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Texas A&M at LSU

Kentucky at Louisville

