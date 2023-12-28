TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Clemson plays in Jacksonville for a record 10th time against Kentucky

Clemson running back Will Shipley looks for an opening against North Carolina on Nov. 18.

79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

When: Friday, noon.

Where: EverBank Stadium.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: 1010-AM via Touchdown Radio Network (Frank Frangie and Gino Toretta).

Streaming: Fubo.

Records: Kentucky 7-5, Clemson 8-4.

Odds: Clemson is favored by five; over/under, 45.

Series history: Kentucky leads 8-5.

Last meeting: Clemson won 21-13 in the 2009 Music City Bowl.

Bowl records: Clemson is 26-23 and is playing in its 50th bowl; Kentucky is 12-10.

Gator Bowl records: Clemson is 4-5 and last played in the Gator Bowl in 2009, losing to Nebraska 26-21. Kentucky is 1-1 and beat N.C. State in its last trip to Jacksonville 23-21.

About the Wildcats

Kentucky has played in a bowl game for a program-record eight years in a row, the last seven under coach Mark Stoops.

The Wildcats' 38-31 victory over Louisville to close the regular season was their fifth victory in a row in the Governor’s Cup. It also salvaged a season that started with UK going 5-0, capped by a 33-14 victory over Florida.

Leading passer: Devin Leary, 2,440 yards, 23 TD passes, 56.3 completion percentage. Leading rusher: Ray Davis, 1,066 yards, 13 TDs. Leading receiver: Barion Brown, 40 receptions for 439 yards, three TDs. Leading tackler: D’Eryk Jackson, 81 total, 6.5 for losses.

About the Tigers

Clemson is appearing in Jacksonville for the first time since the 2009 Gator Bowl (for the 2008 season) but for a record 10 th time overall. The Tigers have lost their last three Gator Bowl appearance since beating West Virginia 27-7 in 1989.

Since losing to N.C. State 24-17 to drop to 4-4, the Tigers have won the last four, scoring 31 or more points in three of those games. The first three of those games were against bowl teams, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Leading passer: Cade Klubnik, 2,580 yards, 19 TD passes, 63.0 completion percentage. Leading rusher: Phil Mafah, 894 yards, nine TDs. Leading receiver: Tyler Brown 51 receptions for 519 yards, four TDs. Leading tackler: Jeremiah Trotter, 88 total, 15 for losses (Trotter has opted out of the game).

Key Matchup

Kentucky RB Ray Davis vs. Clemson LB Barrett Carter

With Clemson’s leading tackler Jeremiah Trotter opting out for the NFL draft, the Tigers will need Carter to step up against Davis, who led the SEC in touchdowns (13 running, seven receiving).

Davis is not only the horse in Kentucky’s run game but is a key part of the passing game. He caught 29 passes for 317 yards.

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carte holds up a sign that says it all after the Tigers beat South Carolina 16-7 on Nov. 25, the eighth victory in nine games in the rivalry.

Carter had 63 tackles, nine for losses and had three sacks three passes broken up.

Notable: Kentucky is the home team. … The officiating crew is from the Pac-12. … Clemson’s Dabo Swinney coached his first bowl game in the 2009 Gator Bowl, a 26-21 loss to Nebraska. Since then Clemson has gone 10-8 and is 5-3 in Florida bowl games. … The four meetings between the two teams will have been in bowl games.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clemson faces off against Kentucky in the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl