Tax-free week in Maryland: What to know before you shop

Aug. 8—Maryland's tax-free week began when the clock struck midnight Sunday morning. Until midnight on Saturday, all clothing and shoes priced under $100 will be exempt from the state's 6 percent sales tax.

Coinciding with kids' impending return to school, it's traditionally a booming time for clothing retailers across the state.

"It does get really busy," said Kelsey Dyson, an employee at Velvet Lounge, a clothing boutique in downtown Frederick. "Especially with people buying new clothes for back to school."

Gabbi McCoy, a team lead at Frederick's Target, said business has been ticking up in the store's apparel department as the summer draws to a close. She guessed tax-free week would compound that.

Here's the details you'll need before you shop.

What items are eligible?

Any item of clothing or footwear with a sales price of less than $100. The tax exemption will only apply to purchases made before midnight on Aug. 14.

The exemption applies to each qualifying item, even if the total cost of multiple items exceeds $100, according to a press release from the state comptroller's office.

What isn't eligible?

Accessories, like jewelry, watches, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties or headbands.

The exemption also doesn't apply to "any special clothing or footwear primarily designed for protective use or not intended for everyday use," like football pads, according to the release.

What about discounts and coupons?

If a store offers a discount or coupon that reduces the price of a more expensive item to less than $100, that item will qualify for the exemption.

The only catch: Manufacturer's coupons, in which "a third party reimburses the retailer for the amount of the coupon," don't count.

Do shipping costs count?

No. Even if the shipping or handling cost of an online purchase pushes the total price of the item over $100, the item is still eligible for the tax exemption.

Find more details about tax-free week here.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek