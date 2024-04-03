Tax busters: the interesting cars that cost (almost) nothing to tax
£735 is what the vehicle excise duty costs on some interesting, and not-so-interesting cars – a Nissan 370Z, Jeep Cherokee 2.5, Mazda 6 MPS or Mercedes GLC 43 for example.Autocar
Alfa Romeo Mito
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
Aston Martin Cygnet
Audi A1
Audi A2
Audi A3
Audi A4, A6 & A7 V6
Audi TT
BMW 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 Series 20d
BMW 3, 5, 7 Series & X5 PHEVs
BMW i8
Chevrolet Volt & Vauxhall Ampera
DS 3
DS 5 & Peugeot 508 RXH hybrid
Fiat Panda 4x4 & Suzuki Swift/Ignis ALLGRIP
Ford Focus ST
Honda CRZ
Infiniti Q30 & Q50
Jaguar XE & XF
Range Rover Evoque
Lexus RC, IS & GS 300h
Mercedes A, CLA, C & E-Class 220d & 250d
Mercedes C, E & S-Class 300dh
Mercedes C, E, GLE & S-Class PHEVs
Mercedes SLC & SLK 250d
Mini Hatch, Convertible & Clubman Cooper
Mini Hatch, Convertible, Coupe, Roadster, Clubman, Paceman SD
Peugeot 308 & 508 GT
Porsche Panamera & Cayenne E-Hybrid
Saab 9-3
Seat Ibiza & Leon FR
Skoda Octavia vRS
Smart Fortwo & Forfour Brabus
Volkswagen Golf GTD & GTE
Volvo V40 D4
Volvo V60 D6
Volvo S60 D5
