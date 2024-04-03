Advertisement

Tax busters: the interesting cars that cost (almost) nothing to tax

Alex Wolstenholme
  • <p>Paying over <strong>£2 </strong>per day just for VED (colloquially referred to as road tax) is an expensive enterprise - that means you could be spending 10% of the value of a tidy Mazda RX-8 on tax alone each year. But happily, cars registered between <strong>1 March 2001 </strong>and <strong>31 March 2017 </strong>that emit less than 100g/km of CO2 will pay <strong>£0-a-year road tax</strong>. And even those that emit 120g/km will pay just £35, though it goes up rapidly above that. Surprisingly within these tight parameters there are a few interesting gems to pick out, so join us as we look at ten of the best.</p><p>Please note that CO2 emissions are dependent on a model’s engine and spec, so not all examples of the cars listed here will slip into that lower band. Always check the tax on the exact vehicle before purchasing – you can enter its registration number here to find out: <a href="https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/</a>. We’ll also tell you about cars that are compliant with the <strong>London ULEZ</strong>; other UK cities have ULEZs too and although rules are often similar, you should check these for your area. Let's take a look:</p>
    1/39

    £735 is what the vehicle excise duty costs on some interesting, and not-so-interesting cars – a Nissan 370Z, Jeep Cherokee 2.5, Mazda 6 MPS or Mercedes GLC 43 for example.

    Paying over £2 per day just for VED (colloquially referred to as road tax) is an expensive enterprise - that means you could be spending 10% of the value of a tidy Mazda RX-8 on tax alone each year. But happily, cars registered between 1 March 2001 and 31 March 2017 that emit less than 100g/km of CO2 will pay £0-a-year road tax. And even those that emit 120g/km will pay just £35, though it goes up rapidly above that. Surprisingly within these tight parameters there are a few interesting gems to pick out, so join us as we look at ten of the best.

    Please note that CO2 emissions are dependent on a model’s engine and spec, so not all examples of the cars listed here will slip into that lower band. Always check the tax on the exact vehicle before purchasing – you can enter its registration number here to find out: https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/. We’ll also tell you about cars that are compliant with the London ULEZ; other UK cities have ULEZs too and although rules are often similar, you should check these for your area. Let's take a look:

    Autocar
  • <p>Too often forgotten, the Mito (<strong>a portmanteau of Milano and Torino</strong>, where the car was designed and built respectively) was a fun and stylish rival to posh superminis like the Mini, Citroen DS3 and Audi A1. It's safe to say sales never set the world alight, but it offers a great array of efficient engines for the used buyer.</p><p>The 118bhp/236lb ft 1.6-litre diesel offers lots of poke in a little car for just £35 annual road tax, but it unfortunately isn’t ULEZ compliant. The 94bhp, 83mpg 1.3-litre diesel is, but our favourite engine is the 0.9-litre two-cylinder petrol ‘TwinAir’ with a more than respectable 104bhp – better still, it's free to tax and is claimed to return 67mpg. Other FCA cars - the Ypsilon, Panda, 500 and Punto – had this engine too, but this is the most stylish way to do it.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 875 Sportiva 105, 73,000 miles, £3799,<strong> £0 tax</strong></p>
    2/39

    Alfa Romeo Mito

    Too often forgotten, the Mito (a portmanteau of Milano and Torino, where the car was designed and built respectively) was a fun and stylish rival to posh superminis like the Mini, Citroen DS3 and Audi A1. It's safe to say sales never set the world alight, but it offers a great array of efficient engines for the used buyer.

    The 118bhp/236lb ft 1.6-litre diesel offers lots of poke in a little car for just £35 annual road tax, but it unfortunately isn’t ULEZ compliant. The 94bhp, 83mpg 1.3-litre diesel is, but our favourite engine is the 0.9-litre two-cylinder petrol ‘TwinAir’ with a more than respectable 104bhp – better still, it's free to tax and is claimed to return 67mpg. Other FCA cars - the Ypsilon, Panda, 500 and Punto – had this engine too, but this is the most stylish way to do it.

    One we found: 2014 875 Sportiva 105, 73,000 miles, £3799, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>How does a 177bhp rear-wheel drive Italian sports saloon sound? Granted, it’s a diesel, but whichever way you look at it <strong>332lb ft and a 7.2sec 0-62mph</strong> sprint are nothing to be sniffed at. Neither is an official 67mpg combined, and happily, they’re all ULEZ compliant.</p><p>On launch we certainly thought it was a return to form for Alfa, not only was the interior as appealing as its exterior, body control excellent, chassis taut and drive animated, but its ride was ‘eerily good’.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 2.2 TD Super 180, 50,700 miles, £14,990, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    3/39

    Alfa Romeo Giulia

    How does a 177bhp rear-wheel drive Italian sports saloon sound? Granted, it’s a diesel, but whichever way you look at it 332lb ft and a 7.2sec 0-62mph sprint are nothing to be sniffed at. Neither is an official 67mpg combined, and happily, they’re all ULEZ compliant.

    On launch we certainly thought it was a return to form for Alfa, not only was the interior as appealing as its exterior, body control excellent, chassis taut and drive animated, but its ride was ‘eerily good’.

    One we found: 2016 2.2 TD Super 180, 50,700 miles, £14,990, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Take your pick; petrol or diesel turbo fours. Both have around 175bhp and a sub 8sec 0-62 time (hot hatch stuff only a few years ago) and both cost just £35 to tax. The 2.0-litre diesel musters a useful 258lb ft and 65.7mpg, the 1.4-litre petrol 184lb ft and 57.7mpg. We’ll take the sweet petrol, please – even early cars are ULEZ compliant, but it's just a shame it has to be paired with the slightly <strong>soggy twin-clutch auto</strong> to be this cheap to tax…</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 Sprint Speciale 172, 69,200 miles, £7495, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    4/39

    Alfa Romeo Giulietta

    Take your pick; petrol or diesel turbo fours. Both have around 175bhp and a sub 8sec 0-62 time (hot hatch stuff only a few years ago) and both cost just £35 to tax. The 2.0-litre diesel musters a useful 258lb ft and 65.7mpg, the 1.4-litre petrol 184lb ft and 57.7mpg. We’ll take the sweet petrol, please – even early cars are ULEZ compliant, but it's just a shame it has to be paired with the slightly soggy twin-clutch auto to be this cheap to tax…

    One we found: 2015 1.4 Sprint Speciale 172, 69,200 miles, £7495, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Be honest, were you expecting to see an Aston Martin on this list? Probably not, but that’s because this is only really an Aston by badge - in fact, it’s just a poshed-up <strong>Toyota iQ. </strong>However, that means it's most definitely the Aston with the lowest running costs; tax is just £35 per year and over 56mpg should be possible when paired with the manual gearbox. Plus, it’s got 100bhp per tonne – a perfect city slicker then, especially as they’re all ULEZ compliant.</p><p>Depreciation shouldn’t be a worry either - the fact that just 150 were sold here seems to be keeping values firm.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 1.3 VVT 98, 20,494 miles, £32,950, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    5/39

    Aston Martin Cygnet

    Be honest, were you expecting to see an Aston Martin on this list? Probably not, but that’s because this is only really an Aston by badge - in fact, it’s just a poshed-up Toyota iQ. However, that means it's most definitely the Aston with the lowest running costs; tax is just £35 per year and over 56mpg should be possible when paired with the manual gearbox. Plus, it’s got 100bhp per tonne – a perfect city slicker then, especially as they’re all ULEZ compliant.

    Depreciation shouldn’t be a worry either - the fact that just 150 were sold here seems to be keeping values firm.

    One we found: 2012 1.3 VVT 98, 20,494 miles, £32,950, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>A stylish supermini, the A1 Mk1 offers tax-free motoring in some petrol or diesel forms, just like the Mito. All the petrols are helpfully ULEZ compliant, and some of the 1.0-litre 94bhp petrols are free to tax too - performance is adequate and economy is a very respectable 67mpg. If that sounds boring to you, don’t worry, because there’s some more powerful options that still retain cheap running costs.</p><p>Unfortunately, the thumping 141bhp, 236lb ft 2.0-litre diesel isn’t ULEZ compliant, despite being just £20 to tax, but don’t worry, because the <strong>excellent 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol</strong> is compliant, delivers a sub-8sec 0-62 time and is still only £35 annually.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 TFSI S line 150, 60,500 miles, £9250, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    6/39

    Audi A1

    A stylish supermini, the A1 Mk1 offers tax-free motoring in some petrol or diesel forms, just like the Mito. All the petrols are helpfully ULEZ compliant, and some of the 1.0-litre 94bhp petrols are free to tax too - performance is adequate and economy is a very respectable 67mpg. If that sounds boring to you, don’t worry, because there’s some more powerful options that still retain cheap running costs.

    Unfortunately, the thumping 141bhp, 236lb ft 2.0-litre diesel isn’t ULEZ compliant, despite being just £20 to tax, but don’t worry, because the excellent 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol is compliant, delivers a sub-8sec 0-62 time and is still only £35 annually.

    One we found: 2015 1.4 TFSI S line 150, 60,500 miles, £9250, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>You will notice most cars on this list are newer models because very few cars on sale could achieve below 120g/km when the previous tax laws were introduced. However, one that could was the space-age A2, owing to its <strong>aluminium construction and obsessive weight savings.</strong></p><p>Unfortunately, when it was new buyers were put off by the exorbitant price and odd proportions, but today values for good examples are on the up. The petrols might be worth the most in the future, but as a daily driver one of the uber-efficient, tax-saving diesels makes sense if you live outside an ULEZ. 90bhp doesn’t sound like a lot, but 170lb ft in a car that weighs 900kg will be more than adequate, and you won't mind renewing the tax or the 80mpg claimed on the motorway.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2005 1.4 TDI 90, 118,000 miles, £3995, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    7/39

    Audi A2

    You will notice most cars on this list are newer models because very few cars on sale could achieve below 120g/km when the previous tax laws were introduced. However, one that could was the space-age A2, owing to its aluminium construction and obsessive weight savings.

    Unfortunately, when it was new buyers were put off by the exorbitant price and odd proportions, but today values for good examples are on the up. The petrols might be worth the most in the future, but as a daily driver one of the uber-efficient, tax-saving diesels makes sense if you live outside an ULEZ. 90bhp doesn’t sound like a lot, but 170lb ft in a car that weighs 900kg will be more than adequate, and you won't mind renewing the tax or the 80mpg claimed on the motorway.

    One we found: 2005 1.4 TDI 90, 118,000 miles, £3995, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>There are hundreds of A3s on the market offering tax-free motoring, but most of them are 1.6-litre diesels – efficient, but not fast. If you spend most of your time in town, you’ll want to look out for the plug-in hybrid A3 e-tron, which combines a tasty-sounding 201bhp with a claimed 176mpg – don’t expect to match that unless you’re regularly running in all-electric mode though.</p><p>The PHEV was only available as a five-door hatchback, so for a three-door, convertible, or saloon with performance and cheap running costs (£35 tax) look to the 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol or 181bhp 2.0-litre diesel for <strong>a quick, comfortable and stylish all-rounder</strong>. </p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 TFSI e-tron 204, 73,607 miles, £10,495, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    8/39

    Audi A3

    There are hundreds of A3s on the market offering tax-free motoring, but most of them are 1.6-litre diesels – efficient, but not fast. If you spend most of your time in town, you’ll want to look out for the plug-in hybrid A3 e-tron, which combines a tasty-sounding 201bhp with a claimed 176mpg – don’t expect to match that unless you’re regularly running in all-electric mode though.

    The PHEV was only available as a five-door hatchback, so for a three-door, convertible, or saloon with performance and cheap running costs (£35 tax) look to the 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol or 181bhp 2.0-litre diesel for a quick, comfortable and stylish all-rounder.

    One we found: 2015 1.4 TFSI e-tron 204, 73,607 miles, £10,495, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Perhaps you weren’t expecting such sizable luxury execs on this list. If you were, it was probably with a meagre 2.0-litre diesel – and on that front, you can bag a 148bhp A4 which is £0 to tax annually.</p><p>However, shop around and you can get something with <strong>a gutsy V6 and even quattro four-wheel drive</strong>. A 215bhp 3.0-litre TDI will propel a quattro A4 (or Avant) to 62mph in 6.3sec, all for just £35 tax. Even a front-driven A6 Avant with the same engine will hit 62mph in 7.3sec, all the while returning 62.8mpg, being ULEZ compliant and having a capacious boot.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 A6 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive 218, 63,000 miles, £11,500, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    9/39

    Audi A4, A6 & A7 V6

    Perhaps you weren’t expecting such sizable luxury execs on this list. If you were, it was probably with a meagre 2.0-litre diesel – and on that front, you can bag a 148bhp A4 which is £0 to tax annually.

    However, shop around and you can get something with a gutsy V6 and even quattro four-wheel drive. A 215bhp 3.0-litre TDI will propel a quattro A4 (or Avant) to 62mph in 6.3sec, all for just £35 tax. Even a front-driven A6 Avant with the same engine will hit 62mph in 7.3sec, all the while returning 62.8mpg, being ULEZ compliant and having a capacious boot.

    One we found: 2015 A6 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive 218, 63,000 miles, £11,500, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Another unexpected entry - a sports car that will return as much as 62.8mpg. Many will unfairly call the TT a Golf in fancy frock, but we wouldn’t let that put you off. While it is certainly a grownup sports car (much like a GTI is a grownup hot hatch) it still <strong>corners with enthusiasm</strong> and is more usable than rivals. And even the 181bhp/280lb ft diesel provides plenty of shove in such a pleasingly compact body.</p><p>All Mk3 diesels will be ULEZ compliant and £35 to tax if they’re manuals registered before March 31 2017 – even the convertibles. The automatic (and the quattro that comes with it) ups that bill to £190.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 184, 69,341 miles, £11,500, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    10/39

    Audi TT

    Another unexpected entry - a sports car that will return as much as 62.8mpg. Many will unfairly call the TT a Golf in fancy frock, but we wouldn’t let that put you off. While it is certainly a grownup sports car (much like a GTI is a grownup hot hatch) it still corners with enthusiasm and is more usable than rivals. And even the 181bhp/280lb ft diesel provides plenty of shove in such a pleasingly compact body.

    All Mk3 diesels will be ULEZ compliant and £35 to tax if they’re manuals registered before March 31 2017 – even the convertibles. The automatic (and the quattro that comes with it) ups that bill to £190.

    One we found: 2014 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 184, 69,341 miles, £11,500, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Unlike Audi, BMW never managed to make its excellent 6-cylinder diesel slip under the 120g/km mark to qualify for the £35 annual tax bill, but don’t let that put you off something Bavarian. A small but stylish 120d or 220d coupe will still get from 0-62mph in 7secs with their 187bhp and 295lb ft of torque.</p><p>Even a 520d will complete the same sprint in 7.5sec and return 65.6mpg when driven with a lighter foot. Interestingly, the 120d BluePerformance was ULEZ compliant as early as 2013, but these are rare. If you want even cheaper running costs, you could go as low as the 114d with its paltry 94bhp, but don’t do that to yourself. And if you’re looking for <strong>an alternative to diesel, the excellent 118i still blends a £35 tax bill with 55mpg</strong> and an 8.7sec 0-62 sprint.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 420d Coupe M Sport 190, 88,000 miles, £9250, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    11/39

    BMW 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 Series 20d

    Unlike Audi, BMW never managed to make its excellent 6-cylinder diesel slip under the 120g/km mark to qualify for the £35 annual tax bill, but don’t let that put you off something Bavarian. A small but stylish 120d or 220d coupe will still get from 0-62mph in 7secs with their 187bhp and 295lb ft of torque.

    Even a 520d will complete the same sprint in 7.5sec and return 65.6mpg when driven with a lighter foot. Interestingly, the 120d BluePerformance was ULEZ compliant as early as 2013, but these are rare. If you want even cheaper running costs, you could go as low as the 114d with its paltry 94bhp, but don’t do that to yourself. And if you’re looking for an alternative to diesel, the excellent 118i still blends a £35 tax bill with 55mpg and an 8.7sec 0-62 sprint.

    One we found: 2015 420d Coupe M Sport 190, 88,000 miles, £9250, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>We've all read about how plug-in hybrids record official fuel economy figures far better than what they’ll achieve in the real world – indeed, a BMW 330e PHEV will officially return 134.5 mpg. In reality, unless you charge up every day and manage to do almost all your running on electricity, these figures are unmatchable.</p><p>But, if you do charge up regularly, you can expect impressive MPG nonetheless, potentially far higher than an equivalent diesel. Whether this will overcome the price premium for a PHEV will be down to the miles you cover, but there are other factors to take in because (before 31 March 2017 at least) PHEVs beat the tax system too, a 740Le will be £0 to tax annually, yet get to 62mph in 5.3sec – that’s <strong>the fastest of this list so far</strong>, and in a two-tonne luxury saloon.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 330e Sport PHEV 252, 76,000 miles, £9600, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    12/39

    BMW 3, 5, 7 Series & X5 PHEVs

    We've all read about how plug-in hybrids record official fuel economy figures far better than what they’ll achieve in the real world – indeed, a BMW 330e PHEV will officially return 134.5 mpg. In reality, unless you charge up every day and manage to do almost all your running on electricity, these figures are unmatchable.

    But, if you do charge up regularly, you can expect impressive MPG nonetheless, potentially far higher than an equivalent diesel. Whether this will overcome the price premium for a PHEV will be down to the miles you cover, but there are other factors to take in because (before 31 March 2017 at least) PHEVs beat the tax system too, a 740Le will be £0 to tax annually, yet get to 62mph in 5.3sec – that’s the fastest of this list so far, and in a two-tonne luxury saloon.

    One we found: 2016 330e Sport PHEV 252, 76,000 miles, £9600, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>A supercar that’s free to tax? Well that's what you get with an i8, officially rated at <strong>134.5mpg</strong>. However, as a PHEV, these aren’t real world figures and should be taken with a pinch of salt.</p><p>Still, a <strong>23-mile range </strong>from early cars (think <strong>15 </strong>in the real world) is good enough for an average of 50mpg when used in conjunction with the charismatic 1.5-litre turbo triple, according to owners. Don’t let that Mini motor put you off, with 228bhp it’s enthusiastic even when the ‘leccy has run out, and aids in delivering performance figures worthy of any '<strong>bahnstormer</strong>; 357bhp, 0-62 in 4.4sec, a 155mph top end. Plus, the i8 still looks great and drives sensationally, and offers strong value for money on the used market.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.5 7.1kWh PHEV 362 4WD, 70,000 miles, £30,350, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    13/39

    BMW i8

    A supercar that’s free to tax? Well that's what you get with an i8, officially rated at 134.5mpg. However, as a PHEV, these aren’t real world figures and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

    Still, a 23-mile range from early cars (think 15 in the real world) is good enough for an average of 50mpg when used in conjunction with the charismatic 1.5-litre turbo triple, according to owners. Don’t let that Mini motor put you off, with 228bhp it’s enthusiastic even when the ‘leccy has run out, and aids in delivering performance figures worthy of any 'bahnstormer; 357bhp, 0-62 in 4.4sec, a 155mph top end. Plus, the i8 still looks great and drives sensationally, and offers strong value for money on the used market.

    One we found: 2015 1.5 7.1kWh PHEV 362 4WD, 70,000 miles, £30,350, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>50 miles of electric running from a hybrid is an impressive number in 2023, and <strong>in 2011 it seemed like a marvel</strong>. So much so that Vauxhall liked to refer to the Ampera as a range-extended electric vehicle, rather than a hybrid.</p><p>We think that’s a stretch, as 30 miles of electric running from a used model is what you’ll likely see, which will still be enough to cover most people’s commutes and usefully reduce running costs – helped along by the free annual road tax and ULEZ compliance. Why didn’t the Ampera and its Chevrolet sister take off? The £35,000 list price, although that problem has long since faded away today.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 Ampera 1.4 Electron 150, 59,278 miles, £6995, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    14/39

    Chevrolet Volt & Vauxhall Ampera

    50 miles of electric running from a hybrid is an impressive number in 2023, and in 2011 it seemed like a marvel. So much so that Vauxhall liked to refer to the Ampera as a range-extended electric vehicle, rather than a hybrid.

    We think that’s a stretch, as 30 miles of electric running from a used model is what you’ll likely see, which will still be enough to cover most people’s commutes and usefully reduce running costs – helped along by the free annual road tax and ULEZ compliance. Why didn’t the Ampera and its Chevrolet sister take off? The £35,000 list price, although that problem has long since faded away today.

    One we found: 2012 Ampera 1.4 Electron 150, 59,278 miles, £6995, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>This little supermini might not seem that interesting, but like the Mito it is often forgotten and did things with a little extra flair. The DS 3 first came on sale in 2009 as a Citroen, but that bit was dropped in 2016 to try and make it sound posher. Today later DS cars offer great value for money as a hatch or convertible, and even the diesels are ULEZ compliant, cheaper than a like-for-like petrol, and offer as much as 83mpg and up to 118bhp to boot.</p><p>On the other hand, the petrols suit the supermini character better and even the 129bhp 1.2-litre should in theory return 62.8mpg – but the sweet spot is probably the slightly less powerful and free-to-tax 109bhp version of that engine, still plenty in a <strong>1100kg </strong>car.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 1.2 PureTech Chic 110, 63,092 miles, £4500, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    15/39

    DS 3

    This little supermini might not seem that interesting, but like the Mito it is often forgotten and did things with a little extra flair. The DS 3 first came on sale in 2009 as a Citroen, but that bit was dropped in 2016 to try and make it sound posher. Today later DS cars offer great value for money as a hatch or convertible, and even the diesels are ULEZ compliant, cheaper than a like-for-like petrol, and offer as much as 83mpg and up to 118bhp to boot.

    On the other hand, the petrols suit the supermini character better and even the 129bhp 1.2-litre should in theory return 62.8mpg – but the sweet spot is probably the slightly less powerful and free-to-tax 109bhp version of that engine, still plenty in a 1100kg car.

    One we found: 2016 1.2 PureTech Chic 110, 63,092 miles, £4500, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Earlier on in the 21<sup>st</sup> century, before the investment into electric cars, car manufacturers had money to spend, and as such scraped the barrel of niches. PSA (encompassing Peugeot and Citroen, before it became the Stellantis sprawl) set about to create <strong>a pair of four-wheel drive, diesel-electric estate cars</strong> to battle the Germans – one would be compact and sporty, the other big and comfortable with a raised ride height and SUV-esque cladding.</p><p>Needless to say, it didn’t work, which is a shame because 72.4mpg and a £10 tax bill don’t sound too bad in an estate. But, although the idea was great, the execution wasn’t; the DS 5 was unforgivably uncomfortable, and still not as good as a 3 Series to drive. A combined 197bhp sounded pretty healthy, but a jerky gearbox and high kerb weight worked against the pair, as did a much-diminished boot and ridiculous price.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 508 SW RXH Hybrid4 200, 81,000 miles, £8790, <strong>£10 tax</strong>, <strong>ULEZ compliant </strong></p>
    16/39

    DS 5 & Peugeot 508 RXH hybrid

    Earlier on in the 21st century, before the investment into electric cars, car manufacturers had money to spend, and as such scraped the barrel of niches. PSA (encompassing Peugeot and Citroen, before it became the Stellantis sprawl) set about to create a pair of four-wheel drive, diesel-electric estate cars to battle the Germans – one would be compact and sporty, the other big and comfortable with a raised ride height and SUV-esque cladding.

    Needless to say, it didn’t work, which is a shame because 72.4mpg and a £10 tax bill don’t sound too bad in an estate. But, although the idea was great, the execution wasn’t; the DS 5 was unforgivably uncomfortable, and still not as good as a 3 Series to drive. A combined 197bhp sounded pretty healthy, but a jerky gearbox and high kerb weight worked against the pair, as did a much-diminished boot and ridiculous price.

    One we found: 2012 508 SW RXH Hybrid4 200, 81,000 miles, £8790, £10 tax, ULEZ compliant

    Autocar
  • <p>If you’re looking for the very smallest and most capable 4x4s money can buy, you’ll likely end up in a Suzuki or Fiat dealer. The Suzuki Swift and Ignis ALLGRIP, and legendary Fiat Panda 4x4 all offer Land Rover capability for much less, with the added benefit of a £35 tax bill if you shop smartly.</p><p>We’ve gone for the Panda because of its endorsement from ex-Autocar writer <strong>James May </strong>and its excellent TwinAir engine, as we’ve talked about in the Mito. Theoretically it'll achieve 57.6mpg, an impressive feat for any 4x4, and it doesn’t even sip a drop of diesel.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 Panda 0.9 TwinAir 4x4 85, 69,700 miles, £4595, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    17/39

    Fiat Panda 4x4 & Suzuki Swift/Ignis ALLGRIP

    If you’re looking for the very smallest and most capable 4x4s money can buy, you’ll likely end up in a Suzuki or Fiat dealer. The Suzuki Swift and Ignis ALLGRIP, and legendary Fiat Panda 4x4 all offer Land Rover capability for much less, with the added benefit of a £35 tax bill if you shop smartly.

    We’ve gone for the Panda because of its endorsement from ex-Autocar writer James May and its excellent TwinAir engine, as we’ve talked about in the Mito. Theoretically it'll achieve 57.6mpg, an impressive feat for any 4x4, and it doesn’t even sip a drop of diesel.

    One we found: 2013 Panda 0.9 TwinAir 4x4 85, 69,700 miles, £4595, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The ‘ST’ badge is beloved in hot hatch circles across Europe, but purists might turn their heads at the idea of an ST with a diesel engine. It was actually first done in 2003 with the Mondeo ST, whose 2.2-litre oil burner made do with just 153bhp for a 0-62 time that embarrassingly rounded to 9secs in the case of the estate – unsurprisingly it wasn’t a hot seller, and Ford had pulled the plug on oil burning STs by 2007.</p><p>A second shot at the game in 2015 (with the Focus) yielded better results for keen drivers and the sales charts – performance still wasn’t stellar, but it just about slipped under 8secs to 62mph, all the while achieving 67mpg. It was a good steer too; at the time we thought it drove better than the <strong>Golf GTD</strong>. Happily for the used buyer, they’re all ULEZ compliant, and if you want more space there was even an estate.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 ST-2 2.0 TDCi 185, 75,318 miles, £9500, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    18/39

    Ford Focus ST

    The ‘ST’ badge is beloved in hot hatch circles across Europe, but purists might turn their heads at the idea of an ST with a diesel engine. It was actually first done in 2003 with the Mondeo ST, whose 2.2-litre oil burner made do with just 153bhp for a 0-62 time that embarrassingly rounded to 9secs in the case of the estate – unsurprisingly it wasn’t a hot seller, and Ford had pulled the plug on oil burning STs by 2007.

    A second shot at the game in 2015 (with the Focus) yielded better results for keen drivers and the sales charts – performance still wasn’t stellar, but it just about slipped under 8secs to 62mph, all the while achieving 67mpg. It was a good steer too; at the time we thought it drove better than the Golf GTD. Happily for the used buyer, they’re all ULEZ compliant, and if you want more space there was even an estate.

    One we found: 2015 ST-2 2.0 TDCi 185, 75,318 miles, £9500, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The CRZ was under a lot of pressure when it arrived, being the spiritual successor to the excellent CRX. It seemed to get the important stuff right, we said: <strong>“The CR-Z’s six-speed delivers deliciously short throws and a firm, precise linkage action”</strong>. We also praised its steering, saying it was “superbly weighted”, had “excellent feel” and turned in “on a penny”.</p><p>In addition, we liked the ride, interior and fuel consumption of this suave coupe. But, what we knocked, and potential buyers clearly couldn’t get over, was the lacklustre performance, even if it brought 56mpg and £25 tax with it. The updated model from 2012 is rare, but brings a much-needed 20bhp boost with it.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 IMA Sport 137, 39,222 miles, £8795, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
    19/39

    Honda CRZ

    The CRZ was under a lot of pressure when it arrived, being the spiritual successor to the excellent CRX. It seemed to get the important stuff right, we said: “The CR-Z’s six-speed delivers deliciously short throws and a firm, precise linkage action”. We also praised its steering, saying it was “superbly weighted”, had “excellent feel” and turned in “on a penny”.

    In addition, we liked the ride, interior and fuel consumption of this suave coupe. But, what we knocked, and potential buyers clearly couldn’t get over, was the lacklustre performance, even if it brought 56mpg and £25 tax with it. The updated model from 2012 is rare, but brings a much-needed 20bhp boost with it.

    One we found: 2013 IMA Sport 137, 39,222 miles, £8795, £25 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Perhaps Nissan’s most serious attempts to crack the European market, but still no more successful. The Q30 hatchback was a Mercedes A-class underneath, but <strong>proudly built in Britain</strong>, while the Q50 saloon was based on the Japanese market Nissan Skyline.</p><p>The Q50 was available with a mighty 365bhp hybrid system, but it was too inefficient to get into a twin-didget tax band. However, both Q30 and Q50 could be had with a 2.1-litre Mercedes diesel good for 168bhp – decent fun in the rear-wheel drive Q50 with a manual gearbox paired to its sharp chassis.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Q50 2.2d Executive 170, 63,294 miles, £8298, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    20/39

    Infiniti Q30 & Q50

    Perhaps Nissan’s most serious attempts to crack the European market, but still no more successful. The Q30 hatchback was a Mercedes A-class underneath, but proudly built in Britain, while the Q50 saloon was based on the Japanese market Nissan Skyline.

    The Q50 was available with a mighty 365bhp hybrid system, but it was too inefficient to get into a twin-didget tax band. However, both Q30 and Q50 could be had with a 2.1-litre Mercedes diesel good for 168bhp – decent fun in the rear-wheel drive Q50 with a manual gearbox paired to its sharp chassis.

    One we found: 2015 Q50 2.2d Executive 170, 63,294 miles, £8298, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>We put the XE straight to the top of the class when it arrived in 2015, mostly thanks to how exceptional it was to drive. Better than the 3 Series, it was <strong>small, agile and communicative</strong>.</p><p>The second generation XF that came wasn’t quite as good, but was bigger and more spacious to compensate, and would become available in Sportbrake guise. The diesels are noisy, but muscular and efficient, and even have a manual option. All are ULEZ compliant, it's just a shame the interiors feel slightly low rent and can tire quickly.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 XE 2.0d R-Sport 180, 75,000 miles, £8769, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    21/39

    Jaguar XE & XF

    We put the XE straight to the top of the class when it arrived in 2015, mostly thanks to how exceptional it was to drive. Better than the 3 Series, it was small, agile and communicative.

    The second generation XF that came wasn’t quite as good, but was bigger and more spacious to compensate, and would become available in Sportbrake guise. The diesels are noisy, but muscular and efficient, and even have a manual option. All are ULEZ compliant, it's just a shame the interiors feel slightly low rent and can tire quickly.

    One we found: 2015 XE 2.0d R-Sport 180, 75,000 miles, £8769, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>It almost feels wrong to be listing a Range Rover’s (granted the smallest’s) CO2 emissions at just 113 g/km and its average mpg at 65.7 – but these were the headline figures Land Rover claimed for the facelifted Evoque. They’re even ULEZ compliant.</p><p>A manual gearbox may put a dent in their stately feel, but it's nice enough to use and leather is standard across the board, so tell any passengers you chose it for the ‘extra driving involvement’ and they won’t even know you skimped on the base engine...</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 2.0 eD4 SE 150, 56,708 miles, £10,850, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    22/39

    Range Rover Evoque

    It almost feels wrong to be listing a Range Rover’s (granted the smallest’s) CO2 emissions at just 113 g/km and its average mpg at 65.7 – but these were the headline figures Land Rover claimed for the facelifted Evoque. They’re even ULEZ compliant.

    A manual gearbox may put a dent in their stately feel, but it's nice enough to use and leather is standard across the board, so tell any passengers you chose it for the ‘extra driving involvement’ and they won’t even know you skimped on the base engine...

    One we found: 2015 2.0 eD4 SE 150, 56,708 miles, £10,850, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The biggest surprise Lexus on this list might have been the most basic trim level of the RX 450h with its 3.5-litre petrol-hybrid V6, but there was only one for sale at the time of writing – all others were in the much more popular upper trim levels, which gained big enough wheels to send the annual tax bill into triple figures.</p><p>The CT 200h hatchback is in many cases free to tax, but it's depressingly slow, whereas the ‘300h’ hybrid unit in the IS saloon, RC coupe <span>(pictured) </span>and GS executive provides an ample 220bhp.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2017 RC 300h 2.5 F-Sport CVT 223, 82,710 miles, £17,000, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
    23/39

    Lexus RC, IS & GS 300h

    The biggest surprise Lexus on this list might have been the most basic trim level of the RX 450h with its 3.5-litre petrol-hybrid V6, but there was only one for sale at the time of writing – all others were in the much more popular upper trim levels, which gained big enough wheels to send the annual tax bill into triple figures.

    The CT 200h hatchback is in many cases free to tax, but it's depressingly slow, whereas the ‘300h’ hybrid unit in the IS saloon, RC coupe (pictured) and GS executive provides an ample 220bhp.

    One we found: 2017 RC 300h 2.5 F-Sport CVT 223, 82,710 miles, £17,000, £25 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Mercedes has deservedly built up a reputation for making punchy and efficient diesel cars; after all, it was the first to put a diesel engine in a car, and then the first to bolt a turbo onto a diesel.</p><p>The 2.1-litre unit fitted to the 220d and 250d of the 2010s was far from the most refined diesel on the market, but was economical and gutsy with official average fuel economy of 60mpg or more and respective power outputs of 174bhp and 201bhp. You can expect 62mph to come up from rest in eight seconds or less, and there’s even a manual option for those diehards out there.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2015 A220d 2.1 AMG line 177, 58,424 miles, £12,999, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    24/39

    Mercedes A, CLA, C & E-Class 220d & 250d

    Mercedes has deservedly built up a reputation for making punchy and efficient diesel cars; after all, it was the first to put a diesel engine in a car, and then the first to bolt a turbo onto a diesel.

    The 2.1-litre unit fitted to the 220d and 250d of the 2010s was far from the most refined diesel on the market, but was economical and gutsy with official average fuel economy of 60mpg or more and respective power outputs of 174bhp and 201bhp. You can expect 62mph to come up from rest in eight seconds or less, and there’s even a manual option for those diehards out there.

    One we found: 2015 A220d 2.1 AMG line 177, 58,424 miles, £12,999, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Effectively Mercedes’ 220d engine with additional support from an electric motor, the 228 combined bhp was more than enough power even for the long wheelbase S-Class, and could return 60mpg to boot.</p><p>However, we advised to look elsewhere in the range when new because, “although it's not excessively noisy, even when worked hard, it lacks the outright mechanical refinement of the six-cylinder diesel; it's not uncommon to feel a slight vibration through the steering column”. Still, at a third of the price when new, <strong>it will be more refined than any new £30k car now</strong>. For added practicality look to the C and E-Class estates with the same engine.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 S300Ldh 2.1 AMG line 231, 67,000 miles, £22,980, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
    25/39

    Mercedes C, E & S-Class 300dh

    Effectively Mercedes’ 220d engine with additional support from an electric motor, the 228 combined bhp was more than enough power even for the long wheelbase S-Class, and could return 60mpg to boot.

    However, we advised to look elsewhere in the range when new because, “although it's not excessively noisy, even when worked hard, it lacks the outright mechanical refinement of the six-cylinder diesel; it's not uncommon to feel a slight vibration through the steering column”. Still, at a third of the price when new, it will be more refined than any new £30k car now. For added practicality look to the C and E-Class estates with the same engine.

    One we found: 2015 S300Ldh 2.1 AMG line 231, 67,000 miles, £22,980, £25 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>If the inclusion of a couple of sports cars and a luxury limo didn’t surprise you enough on this list, what about a 2.5 tonne, 1.8-metre high, petrol V6 powered ‘soft-roader’? How has it slipped into such a low tax bracket, you might ask? Well, that’s down to its <strong>zero emissions capabilities</strong> as a plug-in hybrid which means official consumption figures stand at 76.4mpg and emissions are just 84g/km.</p><p>In the real world these figures will never be attainable unless you charge regularly, because as soon as that petrol V6 powers up fuel will be drunk at a rate of knots. The more sensible bet will be the C and E-Class PHEVs as they swap the thirsty V6 for a more frugal four-banger, all in a lighter body.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 GLE 500e 3.0 V6 Designo line, 46,000 miles, £28,990, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    26/39

    Mercedes C, E, GLE & S-Class PHEVs

    If the inclusion of a couple of sports cars and a luxury limo didn’t surprise you enough on this list, what about a 2.5 tonne, 1.8-metre high, petrol V6 powered ‘soft-roader’? How has it slipped into such a low tax bracket, you might ask? Well, that’s down to its zero emissions capabilities as a plug-in hybrid which means official consumption figures stand at 76.4mpg and emissions are just 84g/km.

    In the real world these figures will never be attainable unless you charge regularly, because as soon as that petrol V6 powers up fuel will be drunk at a rate of knots. The more sensible bet will be the C and E-Class PHEVs as they swap the thirsty V6 for a more frugal four-banger, all in a lighter body.

    One we found: 2016 GLE 500e 3.0 V6 Designo line, 46,000 miles, £28,990, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>It's been 20 years or so since the <strong>hardtop convertible craze</strong>, but they're all already forgotten and have been replaced by the coupe SUV onslaught; let’s hope that’s just as ephemeral,</p><p>Mercedes’s SLK made quite the splash even before it launched, with the excitement of a compact, rear-wheel drive roadster – not a normal Mercedes staple. Indeed, it was a raging success at launch, and the third-generation model (from 2011) even added a diesel to the range that’s good enough for 201bhp. Unlike the petrols, all are automatic, and pick the SLC (the facelift from 2016) for ULEZ-friendly motoring. Enjoy a supposed 70.6mpg combined with a 6.6sec 0-62 sprint, but not the rattly noise.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 SLC 250d 2.1 Sport 204, 53,637 miles, £12,995, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    27/39

    Mercedes SLC & SLK 250d

    It's been 20 years or so since the hardtop convertible craze, but they're all already forgotten and have been replaced by the coupe SUV onslaught; let’s hope that’s just as ephemeral,

    Mercedes’s SLK made quite the splash even before it launched, with the excitement of a compact, rear-wheel drive roadster – not a normal Mercedes staple. Indeed, it was a raging success at launch, and the third-generation model (from 2011) even added a diesel to the range that’s good enough for 201bhp. Unlike the petrols, all are automatic, and pick the SLC (the facelift from 2016) for ULEZ-friendly motoring. Enjoy a supposed 70.6mpg combined with a 6.6sec 0-62 sprint, but not the rattly noise.

    One we found: 2016 SLC 250d 2.1 Sport 204, 53,637 miles, £12,995, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>There’s no shortage of F55 generation Mini Hatch, and luckily the most common choice of engine is the excellent 1.5-litre turbo triple petrol. It’s best enjoyed when paired with the slick manual gearbox (although the rarer auto option can also slip into the £35 tax bracket) and gives the car a purity that is missing slightly with the heavier 2.0-litre Cooper S.</p><p>It’s the sweet spot in the range then, and the impressive performance (0-62 in 7.9 secs) can be enjoyed guilt-free knowing that <strong>62.8mpg </strong>is achievable on a run, and tax will only set you back the price of a couple of pints or so in a central London boozer. Look for the same combination in the Clubman for a more practical, austere experience, and the convertible for open-air frills.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Hatch Cooper 1.5 136, 59,418 miles, £5975, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    28/39

    Mini Hatch, Convertible & Clubman Cooper

    There’s no shortage of F55 generation Mini Hatch, and luckily the most common choice of engine is the excellent 1.5-litre turbo triple petrol. It’s best enjoyed when paired with the slick manual gearbox (although the rarer auto option can also slip into the £35 tax bracket) and gives the car a purity that is missing slightly with the heavier 2.0-litre Cooper S.

    It’s the sweet spot in the range then, and the impressive performance (0-62 in 7.9 secs) can be enjoyed guilt-free knowing that 62.8mpg is achievable on a run, and tax will only set you back the price of a couple of pints or so in a central London boozer. Look for the same combination in the Clubman for a more practical, austere experience, and the convertible for open-air frills.

    One we found: 2015 Hatch Cooper 1.5 136, 59,418 miles, £5975, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>It’s true that I just said the purest Mini driving experience is found in the lithe Cooper Hatch, and it's definitely true to say that it is not found in the SD. A diesel will always be heavier than a petrol, and displacing two litres the B47 is no lightweight which means that <strong>handling is undoubtedly dulled</strong> down from the Cooper’s go-kart feel – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something fun about a thumping 266lb ft in a car that weighs a scant <strong>1265kg</strong>.</p><p>Opt for the later cars with 168bhp (instead of 143bhp) because they’re faster, more economical and ULEZ compliant.</p><p> <strong>One we found: </strong>2014 Hatch Cooper SD 2.0 170, 76,140 miles, £7495, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    29/39

    Mini Hatch, Convertible, Coupe, Roadster, Clubman, Paceman SD

    It’s true that I just said the purest Mini driving experience is found in the lithe Cooper Hatch, and it's definitely true to say that it is not found in the SD. A diesel will always be heavier than a petrol, and displacing two litres the B47 is no lightweight which means that handling is undoubtedly dulled down from the Cooper’s go-kart feel – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something fun about a thumping 266lb ft in a car that weighs a scant 1265kg.

    Opt for the later cars with 168bhp (instead of 143bhp) because they’re faster, more economical and ULEZ compliant.

    One we found: 2014 Hatch Cooper SD 2.0 170, 76,140 miles, £7495, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The ‘GT’ nomenclature is one of the most prolific in the automotive industry, either on its own or surrounded by other letters. Manufacturers could definitely be accused of overusing it, and it appears that we have another case of it here.</p><p>Although, as GT stands for ‘grand touring’ it suddenly doesn’t seem so silly on these diesel Peugeots, if you disassociate them from any sportiness. Massaging seats, a 660-litre boot (in the 308 SW) and <strong>a near 1000-mile range </strong>(in the 508 SW) sound pretty well suited to the job of touring. It's not like Peugeot short-changes you on power either – 178bhp will be plenty to carry four people and their luggage to the Alps, or wherever else suitably French.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 308 GT 2.0 180, 59,674 miles, £8100, <strong>£20 tax</strong>, <strong>ULEZ compliant</strong></p>
    30/39

    Peugeot 308 & 508 GT

    The ‘GT’ nomenclature is one of the most prolific in the automotive industry, either on its own or surrounded by other letters. Manufacturers could definitely be accused of overusing it, and it appears that we have another case of it here.

    Although, as GT stands for ‘grand touring’ it suddenly doesn’t seem so silly on these diesel Peugeots, if you disassociate them from any sportiness. Massaging seats, a 660-litre boot (in the 308 SW) and a near 1000-mile range (in the 508 SW) sound pretty well suited to the job of touring. It's not like Peugeot short-changes you on power either – 178bhp will be plenty to carry four people and their luggage to the Alps, or wherever else suitably French.

    One we found: 2015 308 GT 2.0 180, 59,674 miles, £8100, £20 tax, ULEZ compliant

    Autocar
  • <p>The skewed figure that comes out from PHEV testing is controversial – but if you drive mostly in town and charge up very regularly, there is no reason you can’t achieve the <strong>80-90mpg </strong>claimed by these two mean machines.</p><p>Otherwise, you’re unlikely to beat the 30ish mpg of the diesels, and have to pay a hefty premium even when buying used. But use the hybrid system properly and you should be able to offset some of the standard issue German servicing costs that might crop up, while enjoying the 410bhp brought in tandem between the hushed supercharged V6 and torquey electric motors. </p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 Panamera 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid S 337, 81,000 miles, £20,495, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    31/39

    Porsche Panamera & Cayenne E-Hybrid

    The skewed figure that comes out from PHEV testing is controversial – but if you drive mostly in town and charge up very regularly, there is no reason you can’t achieve the 80-90mpg claimed by these two mean machines.

    Otherwise, you’re unlikely to beat the 30ish mpg of the diesels, and have to pay a hefty premium even when buying used. But use the hybrid system properly and you should be able to offset some of the standard issue German servicing costs that might crop up, while enjoying the 410bhp brought in tandem between the hushed supercharged V6 and torquey electric motors.

    One we found: 2014 Panamera 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid S 337, 81,000 miles, £20,495, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>It was pretty impressive back in 2011 (when Saab folded) to have a compact executive slip into the sub 120g/km of CO2 tax bracket, and especially with much gusto – but even the 178bhp twin-turbo models of the 2011 model year 9-3s slither into it.</p><p>Late ones are rare, mind, and a bit behind the competition in their <strong>ninth year </strong>on sale, but it's an endearing, quirky and cost-effective way of getting around – so long as you live outside a ULEZ zone. The SportCombi adds a dose of compact practicality too.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2011 1.9 TTiD Turbo Edition 160, 89,000 miles, £3495, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    32/39

    Saab 9-3

    It was pretty impressive back in 2011 (when Saab folded) to have a compact executive slip into the sub 120g/km of CO2 tax bracket, and especially with much gusto – but even the 178bhp twin-turbo models of the 2011 model year 9-3s slither into it.

    Late ones are rare, mind, and a bit behind the competition in their ninth year on sale, but it's an endearing, quirky and cost-effective way of getting around – so long as you live outside a ULEZ zone. The SportCombi adds a dose of compact practicality too.

    One we found: 2011 1.9 TTiD Turbo Edition 160, 89,000 miles, £3495, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Seat offered <strong>warmed-up hatchbacks</strong> in two sizes and with a choice of diesel or petrol engines that slipped into the £35 tax bracket. Don’t expect true hot hatch thrills from any combination, but as Seat is the sporty brand in the Volkswagen group stable all options are a fun steer – and don’t lose much (if any) of the excellent engineering work that goes into the more sterile VW sister cars.</p><p>The flagship 2.0-litre diesel in the Leon delivers a strong 181bhp while the 148bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol is an excellent all-round performer. In the Ibiza the 1.6-litre diesel lacks the flexibility of the punchy 1.4 petrol, so we’d put our money into the latter.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Ibiza 1.4 TSI FR Black Sport Coupe, 45,000 miles, £6785,<strong> £20 tax</strong></p>
    33/39

    Seat Ibiza & Leon FR

    Seat offered warmed-up hatchbacks in two sizes and with a choice of diesel or petrol engines that slipped into the £35 tax bracket. Don’t expect true hot hatch thrills from any combination, but as Seat is the sporty brand in the Volkswagen group stable all options are a fun steer – and don’t lose much (if any) of the excellent engineering work that goes into the more sterile VW sister cars.

    The flagship 2.0-litre diesel in the Leon delivers a strong 181bhp while the 148bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol is an excellent all-round performer. In the Ibiza the 1.6-litre diesel lacks the flexibility of the punchy 1.4 petrol, so we’d put our money into the latter.

    One we found: 2015 Ibiza 1.4 TSI FR Black Sport Coupe, 45,000 miles, £6785, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The Octavia vRS has existed for over 20 years and has done an excellent job of offering a more practical, but just as fast and fun, alternative to the Golf GTI. They make excellent used buys too, being cheaper than the equivalent GTI, although sadly, but rather predictably, no petrol vRS’ VED falls into the double digits.</p><p>Happily though, since the second generation, Skoda has also offered a <strong>diesel</strong> version with the same engine as the Golf GTD. For the third-generation diesel power stood at a respectable 181bhp and 280lb ft (more torque than the petrol) while emissions dipped to as little as 115g/km. Choose from the <strong>practical estate</strong> or capacious hatchback, and later cars are ULEZ compliant too. The same engine in the Superb gives more space but slightly less pace.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 vRS hatchback 2.0 TDI, 74,528 miles, £10,990, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    34/39

    Skoda Octavia vRS

    The Octavia vRS has existed for over 20 years and has done an excellent job of offering a more practical, but just as fast and fun, alternative to the Golf GTI. They make excellent used buys too, being cheaper than the equivalent GTI, although sadly, but rather predictably, no petrol vRS’ VED falls into the double digits.

    Happily though, since the second generation, Skoda has also offered a diesel version with the same engine as the Golf GTD. For the third-generation diesel power stood at a respectable 181bhp and 280lb ft (more torque than the petrol) while emissions dipped to as little as 115g/km. Choose from the practical estate or capacious hatchback, and later cars are ULEZ compliant too. The same engine in the Superb gives more space but slightly less pace.

    One we found: 2016 vRS hatchback 2.0 TDI, 74,528 miles, £10,990, £35 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>898ccs, three cylinders, Brabus. Not normally words that belong together. There are more surprises too. At £20,000 the Forfour Brabus we tested in 2017 was almost £2000 more expensive than the nearly twice-as-powerful Ford Fiesta ST. Worse still its six-speed dual clutch made the characters of Little Britain look like mega minds. But this is a list of the most interesting cheap-to-tax cars, and <strong>the Brabus commands interest in spades</strong>.</p><p>The Renault Twingo GT has the same peppy 108bhp motor driving the rear wheels, a better six-speed manual and costs less – the disadvantage is it never sneaked into the bargain tax bands.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 Forfour Brabus 0.9T 110, 17,565 miles, £10,995, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
    35/39

    Smart Fortwo & Forfour Brabus

    898ccs, three cylinders, Brabus. Not normally words that belong together. There are more surprises too. At £20,000 the Forfour Brabus we tested in 2017 was almost £2000 more expensive than the nearly twice-as-powerful Ford Fiesta ST. Worse still its six-speed dual clutch made the characters of Little Britain look like mega minds. But this is a list of the most interesting cheap-to-tax cars, and the Brabus commands interest in spades.

    The Renault Twingo GT has the same peppy 108bhp motor driving the rear wheels, a better six-speed manual and costs less – the disadvantage is it never sneaked into the bargain tax bands.

    One we found: 2016 Forfour Brabus 0.9T 110, 17,565 miles, £10,995, £20 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>The <strong>Golf GTD </strong>is predictably stylish, easy to live with and desirable – and the fact that VW will just about still sell you a new one today shows just how right those adjectives are. Let's try and shake things up a tad though – the plug-in hybrid GTE offers 201bhp, a supposed 166mpg and a tax bill that amounts to nothing. The GTEs 7.6sec 0-62mph sprint plays 7.5sec for the GTD, but expect better economy from the GTE if you charge regularly. It is auto only though, which contributes further to a <strong>slightly clinical feel</strong>.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2015 GTE 1.4 TSI 204, 76,000 miles, £10,419, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    36/39

    Volkswagen Golf GTD & GTE

    The Golf GTD is predictably stylish, easy to live with and desirable – and the fact that VW will just about still sell you a new one today shows just how right those adjectives are. Let's try and shake things up a tad though – the plug-in hybrid GTE offers 201bhp, a supposed 166mpg and a tax bill that amounts to nothing. The GTEs 7.6sec 0-62mph sprint plays 7.5sec for the GTD, but expect better economy from the GTE if you charge regularly. It is auto only though, which contributes further to a slightly clinical feel.

    One we found: 2015 GTE 1.4 TSI 204, 76,000 miles, £10,419, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>Gothenburg made a big thing of its new four-cylinder diesel in 2014 - who’d have thought just ten years later it would no longer be possible to buy an oil-burning Volvo - as it set out to replace its charismatic and unique five-cylinder unit.</p><p>The figures on paper certainly looked good for the V40 it was launched in – 188bhp and 295lb ft was more than the competition, while emissions of 99g/km <strong>blew rivals into the weeds</strong>. In reality, it was certainly quick with a 0-62 time of below 7secs, but was a slightly less effortless performer than its forebearer – although who could argue with the prospect of 60mpg in the real world (74 officially).</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 D4 2.0 SE Lux Nav 190, 67,000 miles, £8295, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    37/39

    Volvo V40 D4

    Gothenburg made a big thing of its new four-cylinder diesel in 2014 - who’d have thought just ten years later it would no longer be possible to buy an oil-burning Volvo - as it set out to replace its charismatic and unique five-cylinder unit.

    The figures on paper certainly looked good for the V40 it was launched in – 188bhp and 295lb ft was more than the competition, while emissions of 99g/km blew rivals into the weeds. In reality, it was certainly quick with a 0-62 time of below 7secs, but was a slightly less effortless performer than its forebearer – although who could argue with the prospect of 60mpg in the real world (74 officially).

    One we found: 2015 D4 2.0 SE Lux Nav 190, 67,000 miles, £8295, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>We’ve covered a few plug-in hybrids now, and you might be sick of hearing that they can officially do 5000mpg and that in reality you should expect less than their normal petrol equivalent on a substantial journey because of all the added weight. Oh, and their boots are normally far smaller, and the ride and handling compromised.</p><p>Shop smartly though, and you can minimize all these problems. Yes, Volvo claims a slightly unrealistic 155mpg, but even if you don’t charge it 50mpg should be possible because this is that rare thing, a <strong>diesel plug-in</strong>. And although the gubbins take up some of the boot, this is still a Volvo estate (it's not short on space) and while the handling and ride certainly weren't improved, the low body helps to keep everything in check. Oh, did we mention 290bhp too?</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 D6 2.4 AWD 294, 83,255 miles, £9950, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
    38/39

    Volvo V60 D6

    We’ve covered a few plug-in hybrids now, and you might be sick of hearing that they can officially do 5000mpg and that in reality you should expect less than their normal petrol equivalent on a substantial journey because of all the added weight. Oh, and their boots are normally far smaller, and the ride and handling compromised.

    Shop smartly though, and you can minimize all these problems. Yes, Volvo claims a slightly unrealistic 155mpg, but even if you don’t charge it 50mpg should be possible because this is that rare thing, a diesel plug-in. And although the gubbins take up some of the boot, this is still a Volvo estate (it's not short on space) and while the handling and ride certainly weren't improved, the low body helps to keep everything in check. Oh, did we mention 290bhp too?

    One we found: 2013 D6 2.4 AWD 294, 83,255 miles, £9950, £0 tax

    Autocar
  • <p>With the S60 Mk2 (and V60 sibling) Volvo decided it needed a sleeker, sportier and more youthful appearance to take on the Germans. it's safe to say that over 10 years on the pair still look great, and Volvo is more of a match for the Germans today than ever. But it no longer offers any estates, saloons, diesels or manuals in the UK, which is a shame as it often rather good at all of them.</p><p>Bag a D5 and you’ll get enough power to spin the wheels in second – 212bhp and 325lb ft – and a relaxed cruiser capable of having near-enough 1000 miles stroked out of it on one tank. Reliability should impress and it even makes an interesting 5-cylinder noise. Only problem is they’re not ULEZ-compliant…</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 S60 2.4 D5 SE Lux 215, 55,555 miles, £7795, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
    39/39

    Volvo S60 D5

    With the S60 Mk2 (and V60 sibling) Volvo decided it needed a sleeker, sportier and more youthful appearance to take on the Germans. it's safe to say that over 10 years on the pair still look great, and Volvo is more of a match for the Germans today than ever. But it no longer offers any estates, saloons, diesels or manuals in the UK, which is a shame as it often rather good at all of them.

    Bag a D5 and you’ll get enough power to spin the wheels in second – 212bhp and 325lb ft – and a relaxed cruiser capable of having near-enough 1000 miles stroked out of it on one tank. Reliability should impress and it even makes an interesting 5-cylinder noise. Only problem is they’re not ULEZ-compliant…

    One we found: 2012 S60 2.4 D5 SE Lux 215, 55,555 miles, £7795, £35 tax

    Autocar
<p>Paying over <strong>£2 </strong>per day just for VED (colloquially referred to as road tax) is an expensive enterprise - that means you could be spending 10% of the value of a tidy Mazda RX-8 on tax alone each year. But happily, cars registered between <strong>1 March 2001 </strong>and <strong>31 March 2017 </strong>that emit less than 100g/km of CO2 will pay <strong>£0-a-year road tax</strong>. And even those that emit 120g/km will pay just £35, though it goes up rapidly above that. Surprisingly within these tight parameters there are a few interesting gems to pick out, so join us as we look at ten of the best.</p><p>Please note that CO2 emissions are dependent on a model’s engine and spec, so not all examples of the cars listed here will slip into that lower band. Always check the tax on the exact vehicle before purchasing – you can enter its registration number here to find out: <a href="https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">https://www.carcheckfree.co.uk/</a>. We’ll also tell you about cars that are compliant with the <strong>London ULEZ</strong>; other UK cities have ULEZs too and although rules are often similar, you should check these for your area. Let's take a look:</p>
<p>Too often forgotten, the Mito (<strong>a portmanteau of Milano and Torino</strong>, where the car was designed and built respectively) was a fun and stylish rival to posh superminis like the Mini, Citroen DS3 and Audi A1. It's safe to say sales never set the world alight, but it offers a great array of efficient engines for the used buyer.</p><p>The 118bhp/236lb ft 1.6-litre diesel offers lots of poke in a little car for just £35 annual road tax, but it unfortunately isn’t ULEZ compliant. The 94bhp, 83mpg 1.3-litre diesel is, but our favourite engine is the 0.9-litre two-cylinder petrol ‘TwinAir’ with a more than respectable 104bhp – better still, it's free to tax and is claimed to return 67mpg. Other FCA cars - the Ypsilon, Panda, 500 and Punto – had this engine too, but this is the most stylish way to do it.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 875 Sportiva 105, 73,000 miles, £3799,<strong> £0 tax</strong></p>
<p>How does a 177bhp rear-wheel drive Italian sports saloon sound? Granted, it’s a diesel, but whichever way you look at it <strong>332lb ft and a 7.2sec 0-62mph</strong> sprint are nothing to be sniffed at. Neither is an official 67mpg combined, and happily, they’re all ULEZ compliant.</p><p>On launch we certainly thought it was a return to form for Alfa, not only was the interior as appealing as its exterior, body control excellent, chassis taut and drive animated, but its ride was ‘eerily good’.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 2.2 TD Super 180, 50,700 miles, £14,990, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>Take your pick; petrol or diesel turbo fours. Both have around 175bhp and a sub 8sec 0-62 time (hot hatch stuff only a few years ago) and both cost just £35 to tax. The 2.0-litre diesel musters a useful 258lb ft and 65.7mpg, the 1.4-litre petrol 184lb ft and 57.7mpg. We’ll take the sweet petrol, please – even early cars are ULEZ compliant, but it's just a shame it has to be paired with the slightly <strong>soggy twin-clutch auto</strong> to be this cheap to tax…</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 Sprint Speciale 172, 69,200 miles, £7495, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>Be honest, were you expecting to see an Aston Martin on this list? Probably not, but that’s because this is only really an Aston by badge - in fact, it’s just a poshed-up <strong>Toyota iQ. </strong>However, that means it's most definitely the Aston with the lowest running costs; tax is just £35 per year and over 56mpg should be possible when paired with the manual gearbox. Plus, it’s got 100bhp per tonne – a perfect city slicker then, especially as they’re all ULEZ compliant.</p><p>Depreciation shouldn’t be a worry either - the fact that just 150 were sold here seems to be keeping values firm.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 1.3 VVT 98, 20,494 miles, £32,950, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>A stylish supermini, the A1 Mk1 offers tax-free motoring in some petrol or diesel forms, just like the Mito. All the petrols are helpfully ULEZ compliant, and some of the 1.0-litre 94bhp petrols are free to tax too - performance is adequate and economy is a very respectable 67mpg. If that sounds boring to you, don’t worry, because there’s some more powerful options that still retain cheap running costs.</p><p>Unfortunately, the thumping 141bhp, 236lb ft 2.0-litre diesel isn’t ULEZ compliant, despite being just £20 to tax, but don’t worry, because the <strong>excellent 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol</strong> is compliant, delivers a sub-8sec 0-62 time and is still only £35 annually.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 TFSI S line 150, 60,500 miles, £9250, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>You will notice most cars on this list are newer models because very few cars on sale could achieve below 120g/km when the previous tax laws were introduced. However, one that could was the space-age A2, owing to its <strong>aluminium construction and obsessive weight savings.</strong></p><p>Unfortunately, when it was new buyers were put off by the exorbitant price and odd proportions, but today values for good examples are on the up. The petrols might be worth the most in the future, but as a daily driver one of the uber-efficient, tax-saving diesels makes sense if you live outside an ULEZ. 90bhp doesn’t sound like a lot, but 170lb ft in a car that weighs 900kg will be more than adequate, and you won't mind renewing the tax or the 80mpg claimed on the motorway.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2005 1.4 TDI 90, 118,000 miles, £3995, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>There are hundreds of A3s on the market offering tax-free motoring, but most of them are 1.6-litre diesels – efficient, but not fast. If you spend most of your time in town, you’ll want to look out for the plug-in hybrid A3 e-tron, which combines a tasty-sounding 201bhp with a claimed 176mpg – don’t expect to match that unless you’re regularly running in all-electric mode though.</p><p>The PHEV was only available as a five-door hatchback, so for a three-door, convertible, or saloon with performance and cheap running costs (£35 tax) look to the 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol or 181bhp 2.0-litre diesel for <strong>a quick, comfortable and stylish all-rounder</strong>. </p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.4 TFSI e-tron 204, 73,607 miles, £10,495, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>Perhaps you weren’t expecting such sizable luxury execs on this list. If you were, it was probably with a meagre 2.0-litre diesel – and on that front, you can bag a 148bhp A4 which is £0 to tax annually.</p><p>However, shop around and you can get something with <strong>a gutsy V6 and even quattro four-wheel drive</strong>. A 215bhp 3.0-litre TDI will propel a quattro A4 (or Avant) to 62mph in 6.3sec, all for just £35 tax. Even a front-driven A6 Avant with the same engine will hit 62mph in 7.3sec, all the while returning 62.8mpg, being ULEZ compliant and having a capacious boot.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 A6 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive 218, 63,000 miles, £11,500, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>Another unexpected entry - a sports car that will return as much as 62.8mpg. Many will unfairly call the TT a Golf in fancy frock, but we wouldn’t let that put you off. While it is certainly a grownup sports car (much like a GTI is a grownup hot hatch) it still <strong>corners with enthusiasm</strong> and is more usable than rivals. And even the 181bhp/280lb ft diesel provides plenty of shove in such a pleasingly compact body.</p><p>All Mk3 diesels will be ULEZ compliant and £35 to tax if they’re manuals registered before March 31 2017 – even the convertibles. The automatic (and the quattro that comes with it) ups that bill to £190.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 184, 69,341 miles, £11,500, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>Unlike Audi, BMW never managed to make its excellent 6-cylinder diesel slip under the 120g/km mark to qualify for the £35 annual tax bill, but don’t let that put you off something Bavarian. A small but stylish 120d or 220d coupe will still get from 0-62mph in 7secs with their 187bhp and 295lb ft of torque.</p><p>Even a 520d will complete the same sprint in 7.5sec and return 65.6mpg when driven with a lighter foot. Interestingly, the 120d BluePerformance was ULEZ compliant as early as 2013, but these are rare. If you want even cheaper running costs, you could go as low as the 114d with its paltry 94bhp, but don’t do that to yourself. And if you’re looking for <strong>an alternative to diesel, the excellent 118i still blends a £35 tax bill with 55mpg</strong> and an 8.7sec 0-62 sprint.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 420d Coupe M Sport 190, 88,000 miles, £9250, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>We've all read about how plug-in hybrids record official fuel economy figures far better than what they’ll achieve in the real world – indeed, a BMW 330e PHEV will officially return 134.5 mpg. In reality, unless you charge up every day and manage to do almost all your running on electricity, these figures are unmatchable.</p><p>But, if you do charge up regularly, you can expect impressive MPG nonetheless, potentially far higher than an equivalent diesel. Whether this will overcome the price premium for a PHEV will be down to the miles you cover, but there are other factors to take in because (before 31 March 2017 at least) PHEVs beat the tax system too, a 740Le will be £0 to tax annually, yet get to 62mph in 5.3sec – that’s <strong>the fastest of this list so far</strong>, and in a two-tonne luxury saloon.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 330e Sport PHEV 252, 76,000 miles, £9600, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>A supercar that’s free to tax? Well that's what you get with an i8, officially rated at <strong>134.5mpg</strong>. However, as a PHEV, these aren’t real world figures and should be taken with a pinch of salt.</p><p>Still, a <strong>23-mile range </strong>from early cars (think <strong>15 </strong>in the real world) is good enough for an average of 50mpg when used in conjunction with the charismatic 1.5-litre turbo triple, according to owners. Don’t let that Mini motor put you off, with 228bhp it’s enthusiastic even when the ‘leccy has run out, and aids in delivering performance figures worthy of any '<strong>bahnstormer</strong>; 357bhp, 0-62 in 4.4sec, a 155mph top end. Plus, the i8 still looks great and drives sensationally, and offers strong value for money on the used market.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 1.5 7.1kWh PHEV 362 4WD, 70,000 miles, £30,350, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>50 miles of electric running from a hybrid is an impressive number in 2023, and <strong>in 2011 it seemed like a marvel</strong>. So much so that Vauxhall liked to refer to the Ampera as a range-extended electric vehicle, rather than a hybrid.</p><p>We think that’s a stretch, as 30 miles of electric running from a used model is what you’ll likely see, which will still be enough to cover most people’s commutes and usefully reduce running costs – helped along by the free annual road tax and ULEZ compliance. Why didn’t the Ampera and its Chevrolet sister take off? The £35,000 list price, although that problem has long since faded away today.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 Ampera 1.4 Electron 150, 59,278 miles, £6995, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>This little supermini might not seem that interesting, but like the Mito it is often forgotten and did things with a little extra flair. The DS 3 first came on sale in 2009 as a Citroen, but that bit was dropped in 2016 to try and make it sound posher. Today later DS cars offer great value for money as a hatch or convertible, and even the diesels are ULEZ compliant, cheaper than a like-for-like petrol, and offer as much as 83mpg and up to 118bhp to boot.</p><p>On the other hand, the petrols suit the supermini character better and even the 129bhp 1.2-litre should in theory return 62.8mpg – but the sweet spot is probably the slightly less powerful and free-to-tax 109bhp version of that engine, still plenty in a <strong>1100kg </strong>car.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 1.2 PureTech Chic 110, 63,092 miles, £4500, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>Earlier on in the 21<sup>st</sup> century, before the investment into electric cars, car manufacturers had money to spend, and as such scraped the barrel of niches. PSA (encompassing Peugeot and Citroen, before it became the Stellantis sprawl) set about to create <strong>a pair of four-wheel drive, diesel-electric estate cars</strong> to battle the Germans – one would be compact and sporty, the other big and comfortable with a raised ride height and SUV-esque cladding.</p><p>Needless to say, it didn’t work, which is a shame because 72.4mpg and a £10 tax bill don’t sound too bad in an estate. But, although the idea was great, the execution wasn’t; the DS 5 was unforgivably uncomfortable, and still not as good as a 3 Series to drive. A combined 197bhp sounded pretty healthy, but a jerky gearbox and high kerb weight worked against the pair, as did a much-diminished boot and ridiculous price.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 508 SW RXH Hybrid4 200, 81,000 miles, £8790, <strong>£10 tax</strong>, <strong>ULEZ compliant </strong></p>
<p>If you’re looking for the very smallest and most capable 4x4s money can buy, you’ll likely end up in a Suzuki or Fiat dealer. The Suzuki Swift and Ignis ALLGRIP, and legendary Fiat Panda 4x4 all offer Land Rover capability for much less, with the added benefit of a £35 tax bill if you shop smartly.</p><p>We’ve gone for the Panda because of its endorsement from ex-Autocar writer <strong>James May </strong>and its excellent TwinAir engine, as we’ve talked about in the Mito. Theoretically it'll achieve 57.6mpg, an impressive feat for any 4x4, and it doesn’t even sip a drop of diesel.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 Panda 0.9 TwinAir 4x4 85, 69,700 miles, £4595, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>The ‘ST’ badge is beloved in hot hatch circles across Europe, but purists might turn their heads at the idea of an ST with a diesel engine. It was actually first done in 2003 with the Mondeo ST, whose 2.2-litre oil burner made do with just 153bhp for a 0-62 time that embarrassingly rounded to 9secs in the case of the estate – unsurprisingly it wasn’t a hot seller, and Ford had pulled the plug on oil burning STs by 2007.</p><p>A second shot at the game in 2015 (with the Focus) yielded better results for keen drivers and the sales charts – performance still wasn’t stellar, but it just about slipped under 8secs to 62mph, all the while achieving 67mpg. It was a good steer too; at the time we thought it drove better than the <strong>Golf GTD</strong>. Happily for the used buyer, they’re all ULEZ compliant, and if you want more space there was even an estate.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 ST-2 2.0 TDCi 185, 75,318 miles, £9500, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>The CRZ was under a lot of pressure when it arrived, being the spiritual successor to the excellent CRX. It seemed to get the important stuff right, we said: <strong>“The CR-Z’s six-speed delivers deliciously short throws and a firm, precise linkage action”</strong>. We also praised its steering, saying it was “superbly weighted”, had “excellent feel” and turned in “on a penny”.</p><p>In addition, we liked the ride, interior and fuel consumption of this suave coupe. But, what we knocked, and potential buyers clearly couldn’t get over, was the lacklustre performance, even if it brought 56mpg and £25 tax with it. The updated model from 2012 is rare, but brings a much-needed 20bhp boost with it.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 IMA Sport 137, 39,222 miles, £8795, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
<p>Perhaps Nissan’s most serious attempts to crack the European market, but still no more successful. The Q30 hatchback was a Mercedes A-class underneath, but <strong>proudly built in Britain</strong>, while the Q50 saloon was based on the Japanese market Nissan Skyline.</p><p>The Q50 was available with a mighty 365bhp hybrid system, but it was too inefficient to get into a twin-didget tax band. However, both Q30 and Q50 could be had with a 2.1-litre Mercedes diesel good for 168bhp – decent fun in the rear-wheel drive Q50 with a manual gearbox paired to its sharp chassis.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Q50 2.2d Executive 170, 63,294 miles, £8298, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>We put the XE straight to the top of the class when it arrived in 2015, mostly thanks to how exceptional it was to drive. Better than the 3 Series, it was <strong>small, agile and communicative</strong>.</p><p>The second generation XF that came wasn’t quite as good, but was bigger and more spacious to compensate, and would become available in Sportbrake guise. The diesels are noisy, but muscular and efficient, and even have a manual option. All are ULEZ compliant, it's just a shame the interiors feel slightly low rent and can tire quickly.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 XE 2.0d R-Sport 180, 75,000 miles, £8769, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>It almost feels wrong to be listing a Range Rover’s (granted the smallest’s) CO2 emissions at just 113 g/km and its average mpg at 65.7 – but these were the headline figures Land Rover claimed for the facelifted Evoque. They’re even ULEZ compliant.</p><p>A manual gearbox may put a dent in their stately feel, but it's nice enough to use and leather is standard across the board, so tell any passengers you chose it for the ‘extra driving involvement’ and they won’t even know you skimped on the base engine...</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 2.0 eD4 SE 150, 56,708 miles, £10,850, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>The biggest surprise Lexus on this list might have been the most basic trim level of the RX 450h with its 3.5-litre petrol-hybrid V6, but there was only one for sale at the time of writing – all others were in the much more popular upper trim levels, which gained big enough wheels to send the annual tax bill into triple figures.</p><p>The CT 200h hatchback is in many cases free to tax, but it's depressingly slow, whereas the ‘300h’ hybrid unit in the IS saloon, RC coupe <span>(pictured) </span>and GS executive provides an ample 220bhp.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2017 RC 300h 2.5 F-Sport CVT 223, 82,710 miles, £17,000, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
<p>Mercedes has deservedly built up a reputation for making punchy and efficient diesel cars; after all, it was the first to put a diesel engine in a car, and then the first to bolt a turbo onto a diesel.</p><p>The 2.1-litre unit fitted to the 220d and 250d of the 2010s was far from the most refined diesel on the market, but was economical and gutsy with official average fuel economy of 60mpg or more and respective power outputs of 174bhp and 201bhp. You can expect 62mph to come up from rest in eight seconds or less, and there’s even a manual option for those diehards out there.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2015 A220d 2.1 AMG line 177, 58,424 miles, £12,999, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>Effectively Mercedes’ 220d engine with additional support from an electric motor, the 228 combined bhp was more than enough power even for the long wheelbase S-Class, and could return 60mpg to boot.</p><p>However, we advised to look elsewhere in the range when new because, “although it's not excessively noisy, even when worked hard, it lacks the outright mechanical refinement of the six-cylinder diesel; it's not uncommon to feel a slight vibration through the steering column”. Still, at a third of the price when new, <strong>it will be more refined than any new £30k car now</strong>. For added practicality look to the C and E-Class estates with the same engine.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 S300Ldh 2.1 AMG line 231, 67,000 miles, £22,980, <strong>£25 tax</strong></p>
<p>If the inclusion of a couple of sports cars and a luxury limo didn’t surprise you enough on this list, what about a 2.5 tonne, 1.8-metre high, petrol V6 powered ‘soft-roader’? How has it slipped into such a low tax bracket, you might ask? Well, that’s down to its <strong>zero emissions capabilities</strong> as a plug-in hybrid which means official consumption figures stand at 76.4mpg and emissions are just 84g/km.</p><p>In the real world these figures will never be attainable unless you charge regularly, because as soon as that petrol V6 powers up fuel will be drunk at a rate of knots. The more sensible bet will be the C and E-Class PHEVs as they swap the thirsty V6 for a more frugal four-banger, all in a lighter body.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 GLE 500e 3.0 V6 Designo line, 46,000 miles, £28,990, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>It's been 20 years or so since the <strong>hardtop convertible craze</strong>, but they're all already forgotten and have been replaced by the coupe SUV onslaught; let’s hope that’s just as ephemeral,</p><p>Mercedes’s SLK made quite the splash even before it launched, with the excitement of a compact, rear-wheel drive roadster – not a normal Mercedes staple. Indeed, it was a raging success at launch, and the third-generation model (from 2011) even added a diesel to the range that’s good enough for 201bhp. Unlike the petrols, all are automatic, and pick the SLC (the facelift from 2016) for ULEZ-friendly motoring. Enjoy a supposed 70.6mpg combined with a 6.6sec 0-62 sprint, but not the rattly noise.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 SLC 250d 2.1 Sport 204, 53,637 miles, £12,995, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>There’s no shortage of F55 generation Mini Hatch, and luckily the most common choice of engine is the excellent 1.5-litre turbo triple petrol. It’s best enjoyed when paired with the slick manual gearbox (although the rarer auto option can also slip into the £35 tax bracket) and gives the car a purity that is missing slightly with the heavier 2.0-litre Cooper S.</p><p>It’s the sweet spot in the range then, and the impressive performance (0-62 in 7.9 secs) can be enjoyed guilt-free knowing that <strong>62.8mpg </strong>is achievable on a run, and tax will only set you back the price of a couple of pints or so in a central London boozer. Look for the same combination in the Clubman for a more practical, austere experience, and the convertible for open-air frills.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Hatch Cooper 1.5 136, 59,418 miles, £5975, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>It’s true that I just said the purest Mini driving experience is found in the lithe Cooper Hatch, and it's definitely true to say that it is not found in the SD. A diesel will always be heavier than a petrol, and displacing two litres the B47 is no lightweight which means that <strong>handling is undoubtedly dulled</strong> down from the Cooper’s go-kart feel – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something fun about a thumping 266lb ft in a car that weighs a scant <strong>1265kg</strong>.</p><p>Opt for the later cars with 168bhp (instead of 143bhp) because they’re faster, more economical and ULEZ compliant.</p><p> <strong>One we found: </strong>2014 Hatch Cooper SD 2.0 170, 76,140 miles, £7495, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>The ‘GT’ nomenclature is one of the most prolific in the automotive industry, either on its own or surrounded by other letters. Manufacturers could definitely be accused of overusing it, and it appears that we have another case of it here.</p><p>Although, as GT stands for ‘grand touring’ it suddenly doesn’t seem so silly on these diesel Peugeots, if you disassociate them from any sportiness. Massaging seats, a 660-litre boot (in the 308 SW) and <strong>a near 1000-mile range </strong>(in the 508 SW) sound pretty well suited to the job of touring. It's not like Peugeot short-changes you on power either – 178bhp will be plenty to carry four people and their luggage to the Alps, or wherever else suitably French.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 308 GT 2.0 180, 59,674 miles, £8100, <strong>£20 tax</strong>, <strong>ULEZ compliant</strong></p>
<p>The skewed figure that comes out from PHEV testing is controversial – but if you drive mostly in town and charge up very regularly, there is no reason you can’t achieve the <strong>80-90mpg </strong>claimed by these two mean machines.</p><p>Otherwise, you’re unlikely to beat the 30ish mpg of the diesels, and have to pay a hefty premium even when buying used. But use the hybrid system properly and you should be able to offset some of the standard issue German servicing costs that might crop up, while enjoying the 410bhp brought in tandem between the hushed supercharged V6 and torquey electric motors. </p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2014 Panamera 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid S 337, 81,000 miles, £20,495, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>It was pretty impressive back in 2011 (when Saab folded) to have a compact executive slip into the sub 120g/km of CO2 tax bracket, and especially with much gusto – but even the 178bhp twin-turbo models of the 2011 model year 9-3s slither into it.</p><p>Late ones are rare, mind, and a bit behind the competition in their <strong>ninth year </strong>on sale, but it's an endearing, quirky and cost-effective way of getting around – so long as you live outside a ULEZ zone. The SportCombi adds a dose of compact practicality too.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2011 1.9 TTiD Turbo Edition 160, 89,000 miles, £3495, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>Seat offered <strong>warmed-up hatchbacks</strong> in two sizes and with a choice of diesel or petrol engines that slipped into the £35 tax bracket. Don’t expect true hot hatch thrills from any combination, but as Seat is the sporty brand in the Volkswagen group stable all options are a fun steer – and don’t lose much (if any) of the excellent engineering work that goes into the more sterile VW sister cars.</p><p>The flagship 2.0-litre diesel in the Leon delivers a strong 181bhp while the 148bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol is an excellent all-round performer. In the Ibiza the 1.6-litre diesel lacks the flexibility of the punchy 1.4 petrol, so we’d put our money into the latter.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 Ibiza 1.4 TSI FR Black Sport Coupe, 45,000 miles, £6785,<strong> £20 tax</strong></p>
<p>The Octavia vRS has existed for over 20 years and has done an excellent job of offering a more practical, but just as fast and fun, alternative to the Golf GTI. They make excellent used buys too, being cheaper than the equivalent GTI, although sadly, but rather predictably, no petrol vRS’ VED falls into the double digits.</p><p>Happily though, since the second generation, Skoda has also offered a <strong>diesel</strong> version with the same engine as the Golf GTD. For the third-generation diesel power stood at a respectable 181bhp and 280lb ft (more torque than the petrol) while emissions dipped to as little as 115g/km. Choose from the <strong>practical estate</strong> or capacious hatchback, and later cars are ULEZ compliant too. The same engine in the Superb gives more space but slightly less pace.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 vRS hatchback 2.0 TDI, 74,528 miles, £10,990, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>
<p>898ccs, three cylinders, Brabus. Not normally words that belong together. There are more surprises too. At £20,000 the Forfour Brabus we tested in 2017 was almost £2000 more expensive than the nearly twice-as-powerful Ford Fiesta ST. Worse still its six-speed dual clutch made the characters of Little Britain look like mega minds. But this is a list of the most interesting cheap-to-tax cars, and <strong>the Brabus commands interest in spades</strong>.</p><p>The Renault Twingo GT has the same peppy 108bhp motor driving the rear wheels, a better six-speed manual and costs less – the disadvantage is it never sneaked into the bargain tax bands.</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2016 Forfour Brabus 0.9T 110, 17,565 miles, £10,995, <strong>£20 tax</strong></p>
<p>The <strong>Golf GTD </strong>is predictably stylish, easy to live with and desirable – and the fact that VW will just about still sell you a new one today shows just how right those adjectives are. Let's try and shake things up a tad though – the plug-in hybrid GTE offers 201bhp, a supposed 166mpg and a tax bill that amounts to nothing. The GTEs 7.6sec 0-62mph sprint plays 7.5sec for the GTD, but expect better economy from the GTE if you charge regularly. It is auto only though, which contributes further to a <strong>slightly clinical feel</strong>.</p><p><strong>One we found:</strong> 2015 GTE 1.4 TSI 204, 76,000 miles, £10,419, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>Gothenburg made a big thing of its new four-cylinder diesel in 2014 - who’d have thought just ten years later it would no longer be possible to buy an oil-burning Volvo - as it set out to replace its charismatic and unique five-cylinder unit.</p><p>The figures on paper certainly looked good for the V40 it was launched in – 188bhp and 295lb ft was more than the competition, while emissions of 99g/km <strong>blew rivals into the weeds</strong>. In reality, it was certainly quick with a 0-62 time of below 7secs, but was a slightly less effortless performer than its forebearer – although who could argue with the prospect of 60mpg in the real world (74 officially).</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2015 D4 2.0 SE Lux Nav 190, 67,000 miles, £8295, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>We’ve covered a few plug-in hybrids now, and you might be sick of hearing that they can officially do 5000mpg and that in reality you should expect less than their normal petrol equivalent on a substantial journey because of all the added weight. Oh, and their boots are normally far smaller, and the ride and handling compromised.</p><p>Shop smartly though, and you can minimize all these problems. Yes, Volvo claims a slightly unrealistic 155mpg, but even if you don’t charge it 50mpg should be possible because this is that rare thing, a <strong>diesel plug-in</strong>. And although the gubbins take up some of the boot, this is still a Volvo estate (it's not short on space) and while the handling and ride certainly weren't improved, the low body helps to keep everything in check. Oh, did we mention 290bhp too?</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2013 D6 2.4 AWD 294, 83,255 miles, £9950, <strong>£0 tax</strong></p>
<p>With the S60 Mk2 (and V60 sibling) Volvo decided it needed a sleeker, sportier and more youthful appearance to take on the Germans. it's safe to say that over 10 years on the pair still look great, and Volvo is more of a match for the Germans today than ever. But it no longer offers any estates, saloons, diesels or manuals in the UK, which is a shame as it often rather good at all of them.</p><p>Bag a D5 and you’ll get enough power to spin the wheels in second – 212bhp and 325lb ft – and a relaxed cruiser capable of having near-enough 1000 miles stroked out of it on one tank. Reliability should impress and it even makes an interesting 5-cylinder noise. Only problem is they’re not ULEZ-compliant…</p><p><strong>One we found: </strong>2012 S60 2.4 D5 SE Lux 215, 55,555 miles, £7795, <strong>£35 tax</strong></p>

Tax busters: the interesting cars that cost (almost) nothing to tax Many of us aren’t ready to go electric quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend much more than nothing to tax your car…