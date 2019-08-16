Ravens cornerback Tavon Young could be out for the foreseeable future with a "serious" neck injury, Coach John Harbaugh told the media following the Ravens' 26-13 win over the Packers Thursday night.

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick out of Temple sustained the injury earlier in the week and missed practice and the team's Week 2 preseason win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought," Harbaugh said. "He's got a neck issue. The doctors can explain it, but it's a disc issue. That's a serious injury."

The severity of Young's injury still needs to be determined by doctors, but Harbaugh said it doesn't look good.

"He could be out for the remainder of the season, we'll know soon," Harbaugh said. "But, it doesn't look good for Tavon."

Once the severity of the injury is evaluated, doctors will make a determination on the best route to take for Young's healing. However, Harbaugh said that a procedure would be "probably the best thing to do."

Young's injury comes just after signing a three-year extension with the team in February.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Tavon Young could potentially be out the remainder of the season with 'serious' neck injury, Harbaugh says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington