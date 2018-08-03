Tavon Austin hasn’t “touched the backfield” for the Cowboys

After trading for Tavon Austin this spring, the Cowboys said they would put him in a “web back” role similar to the one Lance Dunbar used to play as a receiver out of the backfield.

They also list him as a running back on their roster, but it appears they may be going in a different direction when it comes to the way they actually use Austin. Austin, who was a wide receiver at West Virginia and with the Rams, has lined up in the slot and as an outside receiver during camp while backfield work has been reserved for other players.

“All the things you see me doing out here is pretty much what I’ll be doing,” Austin said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I ain’t touched the backfield yet, but hopefully, eventually if they need me back there, I’ll be back there too.”

The unsettled nature of the Cowboys receiving corps has been discussed often this offseason and Ezekiel Elliott‘s presence means there isn’t the same uncertainty at running back, which may play a role in how the team ultimately decides to deploy Austin this season.