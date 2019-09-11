Tavon Austin experiencing concussion-like symptoms

Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin isn’t practicing today.

He came out of Sunday’s game feeling fine but reported concussion-like symptoms earlier this week.

“He had concussion symptoms coming out of the game, so we’ll just take his situation day by day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. “To be honest with you, he continued to feel some symptoms after the game. It wasn’t something that he needed to come out of the game for. So we just have to be mindful of that and take care of it.”

Austin caught one pass for 8 yards and fair caught two punts. He believes he was injured while blocking.

Austin’s situation could change Dallas’ plans for its open roster spot. The team intended to promote linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad to take Jordan Chunn‘s spot on the 53-player roster. The Cowboys waived Chunn on Tuesday.

However, the Cowboys now might add a receiver to the active roster instead.