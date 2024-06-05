Tavion Wallace moves up commitment date, no longer considering LSU

Four-star linebacker recruit Tavion Wallace has moved up his commitment date and is no longer considering the LSU Tigers. The elite linebacker prospect has scheduled his commitment for July 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Without LSU in the mix, Tavion Wallace’s top schools are Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas and Florida.

Wallace plays high school football for Wayne County High School in Jesup, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defender is the third-ranked linebacker in the country. Wallace is ranked as the No. 36 recruit and the eighth-ranked player in Georgia, per 247Sports. Wallace is on the verge of being ranked as a five-star recruit.

Wallace runs track in addition to playing football and has elite speed (10.9 seconds in the 100-meters). Wallace has NFL bloodlines and an enormous amount of potential. The Carolina Panthers drafted his brother, Trevin Wallace, in the third-round of the 2024 NFL draft. Trevin Wallace played college football at Kentucky.

The four-star is projected to commit to Florida State. Georgia should not be counted out because of the Dawgs’ prowess on the recruiting trail. Georgia has an excellent reputation of producing NFL draft picks at the linebacker position and has recently recruited the position better than any other team in the nation.

Georgia has nine commitments in the 2025 cycle including one from elite linebacker Jadon Perlotte. July is going to be a very busy recruiting month for Georgia with a number of elite prospects making commitments.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire