Tavien St. Clair is focused on bringing four wide receivers to Ohio State

Recruiting now has changed, it’s not just coaches going after players, the players are also recruiting their friends to join them.

That’s exactly what Ohio State football 2025 quarterback, Tavien St. Clair, is doing at the Elite 11 Finals. It’s not just signal callers at the event, they need receivers to throw the ball to, and participate in the 7-on-7 tournament towards the end of the events. That means some of the nation’s best pass catchers are with him.

St. Clair has set his focus on four wide receivers that he’s trying to lure to Columbus with him — Dakorien Moore, Vernell Brown, Jaime Ffrench and Phillip Bell, he told 247Sports recruiting insider Tom Loy.

“Dakorien Moore, Vernell Brown, Jaime Ffrench, Phillip Bell. We need you in Columbus." 5⭐️ Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair makes his recruiting pitch to top-ranked WRs w/ @TomLoy247 👀@Elite11 x @Bucknuts247 x @TJSaint_1 pic.twitter.com/n8nY708k30 — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 18, 2024

Currently Ohio State has commitments from De’zie Jones and Quincy Porter, but wants to add at least two more receivers in the 2025 class. Any of the four that St. Clair is going after would be a huge recruiting win.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire