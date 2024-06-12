Tavien St. Clair, 2025 5-star QB commit, highlights progress at Ohio State recruiting camp

Tavien St. Clair was not at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for a summer camp Tuesday to be recruited by Ohio State.

The quarterback already knows where he stands with the Buckeyes. He’s the centerpiece of Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class, an Ohio five-star who has blossomed into one of the main recruiters for the coaching staff and one of the top prospects nationwide.

But St. Clair was not at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to recruit, either. He was there as a success story.

St. Clair was the example, the first in line for each drill Ohio State coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly led to show players such as 2026 Florida five-star Dia Bell and 2026 California four-star Brady Palmer how it was done, throwing on the run, throwing fades to the back of the end zone, finding wide receivers in stride with ease.

At Ohio State’s recruiting camp Tuesday, St. Clair showed how far he had come.

As he prepares for his senior season at Bellefontaine High School, St. Clair is the No. 14 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings after being at No. 234 a year ago. He is the third-best quarterback in the country and one of 20 quarterbacks that will compete in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles next week.

And returning to the practice field at Ohio State, the one where he committed nearly a year prior and one that will be his home in January, St. Clair said it was a full-circle moment.

“It was big for me, just take a step back, just realize how far I have come in a year, how many relationships I have built and grown,” St. Clair said. “I’ve never doubted my decision, not one time, or regretted it. It’s just been an awesome, awesome opportunity, (an) awesome journey.”

Tavien St. Clair encourages 2026 quarterbacks Dia Bell, Brady Palmer

Instead of working for Ohio State’s attention, St. Clair was a mentor to Bell and Palmer.

Throughout head-to-head drills, St. Clair was side-by-side with Bell, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 class who holds an Ohio State offer and is at the top of the Buckeyes’ recruiting board. Bell matched St. Clair on each throw, showing off the poise, strength and accuracy that has led to offers from programs such as Penn State, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Ohio State, which offered him in March.

“He’s just calm,” St. Clair said of Bell. “I think just his presence, you feel his presence a little bit. Really, he just has control. And I think that’s a big thing playing quarterback. You've just got to have control.”

Palmer received an Ohio State offer in April, and is the No. 39 quarterback in the country per 247Sports.

With Palmer and Bell, St. Clair could sense a familiar pressure. He could sense both are “narrowing their lists down” and “trying to show why they’re the best” in the class.

To both Bell and Palmer, St. Clair gave the same advice.

“You’re worrying about little things right now that I was at this time,” St. Clair said. “Just like small little things that don't matter. You've just got to take a step back, observe all your options, see what’s the best for you and make a decision.”

St. Clair says he found what was best for him at Ohio State. And that was why he was there Tuesday.

St. Clair wanted to get time on the practice field with Kelly, who he had not met until after Kelly was hired by Day and the Buckeyes in February.

“I think I’m learning a ton every time I’m here,” St. Clair said. “That’s why I’m here so often. I just want to, you know, learn everything I can about the game, be a student of the game. And I think (Kelly’s) knowledge is out there with anybody in the country. I’m really just trying to take the opportunity to learn everything I can, process it all quicker and really just get a head start.”

