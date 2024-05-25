Tavernier unfussed by Saudi links - gossip

James Tavernier insists he has "unfinished business" with Rangers amid links to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side. (Daily Record)

Hibs legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have both been approached by Premiership hopefuls Raith Rovers after the pair were released by the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kris Boyd says Todd Cantwell and John Lundstram both "have to start" for Rangers in the Scottish Cup final despite fan opinion. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have opened talks with midfielder Jamie McGrath on a new contract. (Press and Journal)

Dundee defender Antonio Portales is excited for his first taste of the Dundee derby next season, and has his eyes on an international call-up. (The Courier)

Joe Wright is allowing himself to dream again after Kilmarnock's "brilliant" European qualification. (The Herald)

Former Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass was booed during a live show at the Hydro after he criticised his former teammate and manager Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)

Elfsborg fans bid an emotional farewell to manager Jimmy Thelin after he took charge of his final home game before his summer move to Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)