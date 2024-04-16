Tavernier flak 'part of being captain'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is confident James Tavernier will cope with the criticism coming his way because he's well aware the Rangers captaincy can be "heaven or hell".

Long-serving skipper Tavernier has come in for flak from some supporters after the shock 3-2 defeat at Ross County on Sunday that put a big dent in Rangers' title bid.

As he prepares for Wednesday's trip to face Dundee, manager Clement said: “That’s part of being captain and I’ve been in that position also in the past.

"As captain you’re a symbol of the club and when things go well you’re the main man and you get all the praise and all the spotlight.

"When things are not well, and in this time and age it’s different from before because it’s every three days, heaven or hell, so you get more stick. That’s part of the job and Tav is ready for that, it’s not his first experience in that way.

"He also got a lot of praise this season, what he deserved for what he’d been doing. Was he good on Sunday? No. He was also the first one to recognise that. There was not really one (player) on the pitch who was really good.”