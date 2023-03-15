Taven Bryan signs one-year deal with Colts after one season in Cleveland

The Indianapolis Colts have landed a defensive tackle in the form of a former Cleveland Browns player. Taven Bryan, after one season in Cleveland, is now off to play in Lucas Oil Stadium, signing a one-year deal with the Colts as NFL free agency officially opens up today beyond the legal tampering period. This is a $500,000 pay raise than the Browns signed him to a year ago.

Bryan racked up 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Browns a year ago. He will contribute toward the compensatory pick formula for the Browns as they may be able to pick up an additional pick.

More!

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks for redemption in Tampa Bay Browns signee Ogbonnia Okoronkwo expresses gratitude to the Houston Texans Report: A reunion with LB Mack Wilson is on the table

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire