Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan has survived the initial cut to 53 players.

Bryan began training camp on the non-football injury list and on the roster bubble, and he spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list. Bryan still did enough to show the new coaching staff he was worthy of a roster spot.

The Jaguars made Bryan the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 3.5 sacks in 48 career games and had his fifth-year option declined in the spring. He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.

The team announced its moves Tuesday afternoon.

It placed safety Josh Jones on injured reserve, and linebacker Dylan Moses on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Jaguars released receiver Pharoh Cooper, receiver Phillip Dorsett II, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, receiver Devin Smith, receiver Laquon Treadwell and safety Jarrod Wilson.

The Jaguars waived cornerback Lorenzo Burns, receiver Jalen Camp, defensive tackle Doug Costin, receiver Jeff Cotton Jr., running back Nathan Cottrell, tight end Tyler Davis, tight end Ben Ellefson, receiver Josh Hammond, receiver Collin Johnson, receiver Tevin Jones, quarterback Jake Luton, offensive lineman KC McDermott, running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, defensive back Brandon Rusnak, offensive lineman Badara Traore, offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Quincy Williams

Williams was a third-round choice of the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville kept five receivers, three running backs and three tight ends on its initial roster.

Taven Bryan makes Jaguars’ initial 53 as they announce roster moves originally appeared on Pro Football Talk