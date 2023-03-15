The Colts are adding a defensive tackle.

Indianapolis has agreed to a one-year contract with Taven Bryan, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $4.5 million.

Bryan, 27, spent last season with the Browns. He started 16 games for the club, recording 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six QB hits, and a career-high 3.0 sacks. Bryan was on the field for 59 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps.

The 29th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Bryan spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars.

In 79 games with 33 starts, he’s recorded 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 31 QB hits.

Taven Bryan agrees to one-year deal with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk