Tavaris Dice, Malik Autry headline Auburn’s top 10 recruiting class

The 2025 recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, and Auburn is off to a great start by landing several talented athletes.

Ahead of the calendar flipping to June, Auburn owns a top-10 class according to rankings from 247Sports and On3. Auburn’s top pledge, defensive lineman Malik Autry, recently received a fifth-star from 247Sports. Not only has Auburn added talented recruits to its class, but they have filled several needs along both the offensive and defensive lines. Auburn’s early strategy has impressed ESPN’s Craig Haubert.

Haubert recently broke down ESPN’s top recruiting classes for the 2025 session and is pleased with Auburn’s haul on both lines. The Tigers have earned commitments from three of the best defensive linemen from the class in Autry, Jourdin Crawford, and Jakaleb Faulk, which plays a big role in its No. 8 ranking.

Auburn has three in-state ESPN 300 defensive linemen on the board: Crawford, Jakaleb Faulk and Malik Autry. Crawford is a stout 300-pounder who stands out because he moves quite well for his size. Faulk is an edge player with length, quickness and the ability to redirect. Autry is another 300-pounder who is a big, aggressive presence in the trenches.

Auburn will lose several offensive linemen next season including transfer Dillon Wade. Hugh Freeze and staff are in great position to rebuild thanks to the pledges from four-star’s Tavaris Dice and Carde Smith.

The Tigers also added several big men to their offensive line unit, including Dice and in-state ESPN 300 prospect Carde Smith. Both are physically impressive offensive linemen with good flexibility and power.

Auburn’s No. 8 ranking in ESPN’s 2025 recruiting rankings is fourth-highest among SEC programs, trailing LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma. Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Georgia round out the top-15 as May comes to an end.

