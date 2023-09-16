Tav Shaffer, Lipscomb Academy football hand Ensworth first loss of TSSAA 2023 season

Tav Shaffer picked up his first win as a starting quarterback and Lipscomb Academy football handed Ensworth its first loss of the 2023 TSSAA season.

Lipscomb Academy defeated Ensworth 24-10 Friday night behind Shaffer's 138 passing yards and two TD passes. Shaffer was 12-of-25 passing and also threw an interception in his second game since Deuce Knight left Lipscomb Academy to return home in Mississippi and play for George County.

Shaffer threw TD passes to book end the game. His 26-yard TD pass to Tennessee football commit Edwin Spillman, a four-star linebacker, gave the Mustangs (2-3) a 7-0 lead. He later hit Kofi Boggs for a 61-yard TD pass to end the scoring.

Boggs, who is also Lipscomb's kicker, finished with 84 receiving yards on two catches. Teammate Micah Burton added 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The loss was the first of the season for Ensworth (4-1). Brentwood Academy transfer Max Holtzclaw was 23-of-41 passing for 185 yards with an interception. Teammate Micah Smith ran for 55 yards and scored the Tigers' lone TD — a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Vanderbilt commit Jaren Sensabaugh caught eight passes for 116 yards for Ensworth.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Tav Shaffer, Lipscomb Academy give Ensworth first loss