Taurean Prince says he wants to stay with the Lakers

Taurean Prince developed into a somewhat polarizing figure among fans of the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He began the season in the starting lineup, and then-head coach Darvin Ham leaned on him plenty, as he was logging 30.4 minutes a game through his first 47 games of the season.

Some fans hated the fact that he was playing so much, especially given how he was lackluster defensively.

In February, Ham pivoted and went with Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup while moving Prince to the bench. As a result, Prince’s playing time was significantly reduced, but he still found a way to help out the team.

The forward ended up shooting 39.6% from 3-point range for the season, which was just millimeters away from his preseason goal, which was to shoot 40% from that distance.

In an interview with Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation, Prince, who will be a free agent this summer, says he wants to remain with the Purple and Gold.

Lakers forward Taurean Prince set the record straight on what he wants to happen in free agency, via @LakersNation: pic.twitter.com/GjNVInnicI — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) May 28, 2024

“My family, the quality of life in Los Angeles is something that myself and my family haven’t had in probably three or four seasons,” Prince said. “So to stay here would be definitely number one. If not that, then I mean, wherever the dominoes fall and wherever it’s best, that’s where I’ll be. But I for sure want to be a Laker, 100%.”

Although the Lakers finished the regular season eighth in 3-point shooting percentage, they were 28th in 3-point attempts. Therefore, they cannot really afford to lose a good outside shooter such as Prince without securing a solid replacement.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire