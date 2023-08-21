Taurasi's toe injury forces early exit, Indiana Fever hands Phoenix Mercury 3rd straight loss

Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith were too much by themselves for the Phoenix Mercury to stop.

The inside-outside play of Mitchell (game-high 28 points) and Smith (25 points) combined for well over more than half of the Indiana Fever's point total in its 83-73 road win at Phoenix on Sunday.

“She’s definitely one of the best players in our league,” Phoenix coach Nikki Blue said about Mitchell in the postgame. “If she’s not talked about as much, she needs to be. And I think that her being on a team that’s not in the top three, I don’t think she gets the respect that she deserves.”

It was the third straight loss for Phoenix (9-23). With the younger Indiana (9-24), both teams have the WNBA's worst records in 11th and 12th place, respectively. Phoenix and Indiana have split their season series, 2-2. Phoenix fell in its previous matchup with Indiana, 72-71 on Aug. 1.

Phoenix's top scorer and rebounder Brittney Griner was out for her second straight game in the health and safety protocols. Indiana didn't need its No. 1 overall pick, All-Star and projected Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston (nine points, five rebounds, three steals) to take full advantage in the paint from Griner's absence.

Diana Taurasi reinjured her left toe injury and didn't return for Phoenix (9-23) after halftime. She finished with six points (1-of-5 FG, 4-of-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers. Taurasi couldn't find her shooting rhythm again, as she's hit just 6-of-30 through Phoenix's last three games since its loss at Seattle on Tuesday.

"Our players actually had a huddle and talked amongst themselves. I am pretty sure I said the same thing like, ‘Okaylet’s go.’ We have to roll with who we roll with," Blue said about Taurasi's halftime exit.

"We have been here before. We have been here all year. You are still going to see us trying and you are still going to see us fight, talking to the crowd. We are not going to stop in a sense of effort. That is what we say to each other."

Sophie Cunningham had team-high 18 points, and career-highs for free throw makes and attempts (11-of-12) in addition to her three rebounds and one block in the losing effort.

Phoenix trailed for most of the contest since 7:30 in the first quarter after Mitchell hit her first 3 to put Indiana ahead 7-6. That started a 10-0 run by Indiana, and its biggest lead before halftime was 10.

Phoenix shot an abysmal 3-of-22 from the 3, including 0-of-10 in the first half. Indiana scored 20 points off Phoenix’s 15 turnovers.

After Phoenix trailed by just three entering the fourth quarter, Mitchell's 13 points down the stretch catapulted Indiana, pulling away on a 16-9 run in the final four minutes to seal the victory.

“The one message that we kept on talking about in the huddle is, even though you don’t want to feel that way because we’ve been in that position before and it got away, it was all about just keeping our foot down on thegas, whatever we have to do," Indiana coach Christie Sides said.

Gustafson outplayed Boston

Boston produces nearly a double-double at 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. But she's been contained to a 6.2-point average in her four games against Phoenix, the league's only team to hold the rookie sensation to under 10 points multiple times this year.

Boston had a solid first half with her smooth spin moves in the post and shot 4-of-5. But Phoenix's backup big Megan Gustafson was the biggest factor in holding her to just one point in the second half.

Boston is more athletic and skilled than Gustafson, but Gustafson produced the better performance in their latest matchup.

Gustafson had 15 points, eight rebounds, one block, one steal, one assist after she missed Phoenix's loss to the New York Liberty on Friday from being in the health and safety protocols. She hit two straight 3s early in the third quarter to give a much needed spark for a comeback after Phoenix was down by eight at halftime.

“I think focusing on defense, too, really helped me. I had a big defensive assignment to handle, so I just wanted to focus on that, and that kind of got my energy going," Gustafson said.

"She got a couple baskets on me in the first half. Shey (Peddy) actually pulled me aside and she's like, 'You can't give her her right (strong side). Again, getting that support from my teammates and them seeing that and calling me out really helped me."

Phoenix misses its top trio as playoff hopes loom

Moriah Jefferson (10 points), Gustafson, and Cunningham stepped up to replace Phoenix's Big 3 in Taurasi, Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith on Sunday.

Smith hasn't been with the team all season while on maternity leave. There's no timetable for their perennial All-Star's return, especially after she ranted about the acrimony between her and the organization on social media earlier this month.

But as Phoenix is still fighting for a playoff spot, the window is closing with just eight games left to play. Five of them are road games, starting at the league's hottest team Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) who have won their last four games.

Phoenix has the league's worst away record (1-14). Not having their three best players together, or at least without Taurasi depending on when she comes back from her injury, will be a tough road ahead to traverse toward a postseason spot.

“I am just going to call a spade to spade. We don’t have DT right now. We don’t have BG. We don’t have Skylar," Cunningham said. "Those are our top three players on our team. Take that away from any team, they look completely different.

“It is not just more difficult for me, it is difficult for everybody else on our team. I am going to choose positivity, and the way that we fought in the third quarter, we have some spice. We have the fight."

