Taurasi-led Mercury get another shot at Storm

Diana Taurasi has always been known for her competitive nature.

But that reputation might have worked against her Sunday as her Phoenix Mercury lost 91-87 in the opener of their best-of-5 WNBA semifinals series against the host Seattle Storm. Game 2 is Tuesday night at KeyArena.

After the buzzer sounded at the end of the first half, Taurasi marched toward referee Kurt Walker and was assessed a technical foul, her league-leading ninth of the season.

Seattle's Breanna Stewart, who before the game received the league's MVP award, began the second half by making the technical foul shot, sparking a 13-2 run that gave the Storm a 67-52 lead.

"I was going to go talk to my teammate and apparently they thought I was going to go and kill someone," Taurasi said. "They acted like I had a gun in my back pocket."

Taurasi, who had 25 points and passed Tamika Catchings as the league's all-time playoff scoring leader, helped the Mercury pull within two points with 1:40 remaining but they didn't score again.

"Those two minutes, that was like a track meet. We were our own worst enemy," Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said of the start of the second half. "You know, sometimes emotions get up. Some of the foul calls we just weren't happy about. But it is what it is.

"We have to try and stop the runs that Seattle does. That's the big thing for us. We did, but it took us a while. ... If we want to beat Seattle, we know we need to be better."

Taurasi, who committed six of Phoenix's 16 turnovers, agreed.

"That was a crucial moment in the game," Taurasi said of the Storm's run to start the second half. "It could have easily gotten away from us. This Seattle team is tough; they have so many weapons. They can separate at any minute. I think we showed a lot of fight and poise. We didn't see as much of that throughout the game as we would have liked, starting with me."

The Mercury will also need more from center Brittney Griner, who had only 13 points and four rebounds Sunday while battling foul trouble.

"I think Brittney played a little too fast," Brondello said. "This is something she can control. For some reason she was playing fast and even though a guard was coming, it just disrupted her."

Stewart scored a game-high 28 points for the Storm and Jewell Loyd added 23, including seven in the fourth quarter.

"We didn't stop. We didn't freeze when things got tight," Stewart said. "Playing Phoenix, you always know they're in the game no matter what, whether it's a two-point game or a 10-point game they have an opportunity to come back and win."