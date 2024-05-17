Taurasi leads Phoenix against Atlanta after 23-point game

Atlanta Dream (1-0) at Phoenix Mercury (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Atlanta Dream after Diana Taurasi scored 23 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 89-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Phoenix went 8-12 at home last season while going 9-31 overall. The Mercury averaged 5.7 steals, 4.2 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 8-12 on the road and 19-21 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.