Taurasi hits 7 3s, scores 31 to help Mercury beat Sparks 87-68, snapping a 4-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi hit 7 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 31 points to help Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-68 on Sunday and snap the Mercury's four-game skid.

Taurasi made 9 of 14 from the field, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added two steals. Natasha Cloud scored 21 points with 12 assists, her third double-double of the season, and Kahleah Copper added 12 points and Sophie Cunningham 10 for the Mercury (4-5). Natasha Mack grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Sparks made just 3 of 13 from the field and scored seven points in the second — their lowest-scoring quarter of the season — and Phoenix used a 15-0 run to make it 31-17 when Liz Dixon hit a jumper with 3:36 left in the first half and the Mercury led by double figures the rest of the way.

Dearica Hamby finished with 23 points and four rebounds and Kia Nurse scored 12 for the Sparks (2-6). Hamby, who went into the game sixth in the league in scoring (20.6 per game) and leading the WNBA in rebounds per game (12.7), had her league-record streak of seven consecutive regular-season games with at least 17 points and nine rebounds snapped.

