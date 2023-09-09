Taunton rolls over New Bedford for opening night shutout

TAUNTON— The new era of Taunton High School got off to a rather emphatic start Friday night.

Despite graduating 25 seniors from last year, many of whom played key roles for the Tigers over the past two seasons, Taunton (1-0) didn't seem to miss a beat as they capitalized on their first five drives to cruise to a 41-0 non-league win over New Bedford to kick off the 2023 campaign.

"The first game of the season, you don't really know what to expect," Taunton coach Brad Sidwell said. "We just tried to eliminate mistakes... and we pretty much did that. Our big play guys made big plays and our quarterback did a nice job. You can tell that he's got a feel for the game and made a couple of plays we hadn't taught him that looked good."

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Keenan, in his first varsity start, went 5-for-11 passing for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Johnny Escobalez had a 23-yard touchdown catch, junior wide receiver Nasir Arguello had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and a 23-yard receiving touchdown and junior running back Carlos Cruz had three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Taunton’s Jose Touron breaks a tackle on his way to a long touchdown run during Friday’s game against New Bedford.

The Tigers also benefitted from some more familiar faces as senior wide receiver Jose Touron led the way offensively with two carries for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also hauling in a catch for four yards. On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Ryan Keenan had 4.5 tackles, junior linebacker Elijah Prophete had an interception and senior linebacker Ethan Harris had a forced fumble and 3.5 tackles while also rushing twice for 15 yards as a running back.

As for the Whalers, senior quarterback Colin Rodrigues went seven-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception while also rushing 15 times for 13 yards. Junior running back Jarren Goodine had five carries for nine yards and three catches for 22 yards while senior wide receiver Desmond Brunskill had three catches for 45 yards and senior wide receiver Anthony Diakite had a catch for 16 yards.

The Tigers wasted little time in getting on the board, nearly doing so off a 20-yard run by Dylan Keenan before being called back for a penalty, though they were able to punch it in five plays later courtesy of a Arguello 3-yard run. Following the successful point after by junior kicker Trinley Dunley, Taunton led 7-0 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

Just two plays after a turnover on downs gave them the ball, the Tigers struck again as Cruz broke free up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run, though Dunley's resulting PAT went wide leaving it at 13-0 with 11:34 left in the half. A fumble on the resulting kickoff was recovered by the Tigers, who immediately capitalized as Dylan Keenan found Arguello in the end zone from 23 out on the next play to make it 20-0 with 11:17 left in the half following the extra point.

A turnover on downs by New Bedford deep in Tiger territory turned into another Taunton touchdown the very next play as Touron took a handoff and turned on the jets with an 85-yard touchdown run to make it 27-0 with 4:05 left in the half following the PAT.

The Tigers added another touchdown before the half for good measure as Dylan Keenan floated a 23-yard pass to Escobalez who made the diving catch in the end zone with 0:47 left in the half to make it 34-0.

Taunton fumbled on their first drive of the second half, but a three-and-out and fumbled punt by the Whalers set them up at the visitor's 27-yard line from where Touron, lined up as the quarterback, took the snap and ran the ball down the sideline for the touchdown. The resulting extra point by junior kicker Abby Doherty made it 41-0 with 11:17 left in the third quarter.

From there, the clock stayed running while the Tigers turned to their backups. The Whalers tried to fight back, but were hampered by turnovers as well as false start and offsides penalties that cost them yardage at crucial moments.

Both teams return to action next Friday as Taunton heads down to Fall River to face Durfee (0-1) while New Bedford plays host to Barnstable (1-0).

